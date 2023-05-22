Bruins win West District title, clinch spot in NJCAA College World Series

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake Community College will make its first trip to the NJCAA College World Series after winning the West District Championship on Saturday.

The Bruins opened the West District tournament with a 13-3 victory over Southeast Community College on Thursday and topped Pima Community College 7-5 on Friday. That set up a rematch with host Southeast on Saturday in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Needing one win to eliminate the Storm, the Bruins lost for the first time in the tournament, 15-6, to force deciding second game Saturday.

SLCC, which lost in the West District Championship last season, responded with a dominating 14-1 victory bolstered by a three-run home run from former Lone Peak High School slugger Trey Gambill and a two-run shot from former Woods Cross star Taylor Ayala.

The Bruins (31-18) advance to the NJCAA College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, with games getting underway Saturday, May 27.

Salt Lake will learn its seeding and opponent when the tournament bracket is announced at 10 a.m. MDT Tuesday on the NJCAA Network.

Southeast finished the season 45-18.