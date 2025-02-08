Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen edges out Ravens’ Lamar Jackson to win first NFL MVP Award

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 8 (UPI) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took home the 2024 AP NFL MVP award at the NFL Honors on Thursday in New Orleans, edging Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens for the league’s top individual honor.

Allen, who attended the show at Saenger Theatre alongside his fiancé, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, also was named the FedEx Air Player of the Year and was given the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

“I know this is an individual award and it says Most Valuable Player on it, but I think it’s derived from team success and I love my team,” said Allen, who threw for 3,731 yards, 38 scores and six interceptions, while rushing for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

“Before the season even started, it’s something that I manifested — having a great year, having these expectations, reaching the playoffs, getting All-Pros, getting Defensive Player of the Year,” said Surtain, who won his first Defensive Player of the Year Award. “This is something that I manifested and had goals of.

“It’s definitely a blessing at the end of the day, but I always tell myself, ‘There’s more work to do.’ I’m looking forward towards more success later on in my career.”

Burrow received the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

“I wouldn’t say this is necessarily an award you want to be nominated for two times, but I’m proud of the work I’ve put in to come back from these injuries I seem to face every year, unfortunately,” Burrow said.

Barkley took home the Offensive Player of the Year Award. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse received Defensive Rookie of the Year accolades.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He also was recognized for the NextGen Stats Moment of the Year.

Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings was named Coach of the Year. Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was recently hired as head coach of the Chicago Bears, was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen, San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and Eagles cornerback Eric Allen were elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the class of 2025.