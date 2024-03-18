BYU gets No. 6 seed, opens NCAA Tournament vs. Duquesne in Omaha

PROVO, Utah, March 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cougars are headed to Omaha.

The BYU men’s basketball team was awarded a No. 6 seed Sunday and will open the NCAA Tournament vs. 11th-seeded Duquesne on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

It’s the 31st NCAA Tournament appearance for BYU and the second under head coach Mark Pope, now in his fifth season.

The winner of the matchup between the Cougars (23-10, 10-8 Big 12 Conference) and Dukes (23-11, 10-8 Atlantic 10) will face the winner of third-seeded Illinois (25-8, 14-6 Big 10) No. 14 seed Morehead State (26-8, 14-4 Ohio Valley).

It will be the third meeting between BYU and Duquesne but the first since Dec. 28, 1952. Duquesne won that matchup and the previous meeting in 1947.

The Dukes finished sixth in the Atlantic 10 this season but won the conference tournament Sunday to earn their first trip to the Big Dance in 47 years.

BYU, ranked No. 20 heading into the Big 12 Tournament, lost 81-67 to 25th-ranked Texas Tech in the quarterfinal round.

The Cougars are led by Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Jaxon Robinson, who averaged 13.9 points per game in BYU’s first season as members of the Big 12. Robinson, a 6-foot-7 senior from Ada, Oklahoma, previously played at Arkansas (2021-22) and Texas A&M (2020-21).

Duquesne is led by senior guard Dae Dae Grant, who averaged 16.3 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 42.6% from the floor in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Grant was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.