BYU women’s basketball season continues with home game in WNIT

PROVO, Utah, March 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A weeklong wait to find out whether its season would continue was worth it for the BYU women’s basketball team.

The Cougars got the news they were hoping for with an at-large selection to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and a first-round game at home. BYU (16-16) will host Rice (22-8) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marriott Center.

“We are super excited to be hosting the first round of the WNIT,” Cougars coach Amber Whiting said in a news release Monday. “These women are really excited to get back out there, play another game and compete for the right to extend our season.”

BYU’s postseason prospects were unclear following its 79-64 loss to Gonzaga in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas on March 6.

The WNIT invitation gives BYU’s Lauren Gustin an opportunity to add to her historic season on the boards. The former Salem High School star has amassed 532 rebounds this season, ranking as the seventh-most all time in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

Gustin, a junior, leads the nation with 16.6 rebounds per game while averaging 16 points and shooting 49.7% from the floor. She was selected as the WCC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and to the All-WCC First Team.

Former East High star Nani Falatea averages 15.1 points and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 37.7% from 3-point range. The sophomore guard joined Gustin on the All-WCC First Team.

Gustin shared the league’s best defender honor with San Diego’s Ayanna Khalfani.