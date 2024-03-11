BYU’s Jaxon Robinson earns 6th Man Award, All-Big 12 honorable mention

PROVO, Utah, March 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — BYU guard Jaxon Robinson won the Big 12 Conference Sixth Man Award and earned an honorable mention on the all-conference team Sunday.
Robinson, a 6-foot-7 senior, averaged 13.9 points per game for the Cougars in their first season as members of the Big 12, coming off the bench in 24 of 30 games played.
The Ada, Oklahoma, native is on pace to become the first BYU reserve to lead the team in scoring, reaching double figures 23 times — including four games with 20+ points — while shooting 43% from the floor, 34.6% from 3-point range and a team-best 89.5% from the free throw line this season.
Robinson leads BYU with 70 3-pointers made this season, making him one of 11 players in school history with 70 or more 3s in a season.
Robinson was joined by teammates Dallin Hall, Fousseyni Traore and Spencer Johnson as All-Big 12 honorable mention selections in a vote of the conference’s head coaches.
Hall, a sophomore from Plain City, ranks fourth in the Big 12 in assists with five per game. The former Fremont High School star also averages 9.3 points per game while shooting 44% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range.
Johnson, a senior who previously played at American Fork High School and Salt Lake Community College, averages 10.4 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game.
Traore, a junior, averages 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting a team-best 64% from the floor — the second-highest average in school history — and 75% from the free throw line.
The 20th-ranked Cougars are the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 tournament and will face the winner of OSU and UCF on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Houston guard Jamal Shead swept the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, and longtime Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson was selected Coach of the Year.
2023-24 Big 12 Conference men’s basketball awards
- Player of the Year: Jamal Shead, Houston
- Defensive Player of the Year: Jamal Shead, Houston
- Newcomer of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
- Freshman of the Year: Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor
- Sixth Man Award: Jaxson Robinson, BYU
- Most Improved Player: Dylan Disu, Texas
- Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston (35th season)
First Team
- Jamal Shead, Houston
- Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
- Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
- Dylan Disu, Texas
Second Team
- RayJ Dennis, Baylor
- L.J. Cryer, Houston
- Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
- Emanuel Miller, TCU
- Max Abmas, Texas
Third Team
- Jalen Bridges, Baylor
- Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor
- J’Wan Roberts, Houston
- Pop Isaacs, Texas Tech
- Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
Honorable Mention
- KJ Adams Jr., Kansas
- Aziz Bandaogo, Cincinnati
- Ibrahima Diallo, UCF
- Ja’Vier Francis, Houston
- Johnny Furphy, Kansas
- Dallin Hall, BYU
- Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas
- Darius Johnson, UCF
- Spencer Johnson, BYU
- Arthur Kaluma, Kansas State
- Langston Love, Baylor
- Javian McCollum, Oklahoma
- Yves Missi, Baylor
- Jalon Moore, Oklahoma
- Jameer Nelson Jr., TCU
- Micah Peavy, TCU
- Tylor Perry, Kansas State
- Jaxson Robinson, BYU
- Jaylin Sellers, UCF
- Emanuel Sharp, Houston
- Dan Skillings Jr., Cincinnati
- Javon Small, Oklahoma State
- Joe Toussaint, Texas Tech
- Fousseyni Traore, BYU
All-Defensive Team
- Yves Missi, Baylor
- John Newman III, Cincinnati
- Jamal Shead, Houston
- Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
- Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas
All-Newcomer Team
- RayJ Dennis, Baylor
- Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
- Max Abmas, Texas
- Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
All-Freshman Team
- Yves Missi, Baylor
- Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor
- Joseph Tugler, Houston
- Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State
- Johnny Furphy, Kansas