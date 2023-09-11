BYU’s Puka Nacua makes historic NFL debut; USU’s Jordan Love starts hot

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Puka Nacua introduced himself to the NFL in historic fashion Sunday.

The former BYU and Orem High School star made 10 catches for 119 yards in his pro debut, helping the Los Angeles Rams start the season with a 30-13 victory over the Seahawks in Seattle.

Nacua became just the fourth player in league history with 10 catches and 100+ receiving yards in their NFL debut, joining Keke Coutee (2018), Anquan Boldin (2003) and Sid Blanks (1964). It also was a franchise receiving record for a Rams rookie in their first game.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted his rookie receiver 15 times, even after Nacua dropped the first ball thrown his way. He bounced back quickly and led L.A. with five catches for 71 yards by halftime.

“I let the first one go,” Nacua said of the early drop. “I was so excited [on] the first one. ‘I’ve got to be ready, I’ve got to snag it.’ And of course the first one goes [and] we have a miscommunication. But Stafford, as I dropped it, he was the first one to come up and be like, ‘Hey, you’re good. That was on me.’ It helped me to keep the confidence going.”

The Rams selected Nacua with the final pick of the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He joins Allen Hurns as the only players in NFL history drafted in the fifth round or later to have 100 receiving yards in their first game.

Following a strong training camp and preseason with the Rams, Nacua was given an opportunity to shine with Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp opening the season on injured reserve.

“Puka Nacua has come in, and he’s as mature a rookie as I’ve ever been around,” Rams coach Sean McVay said following the rookie’s debut. “He is a physical, tough, strong player. He’s got a great way about himself.”

Most receiving yards for a Ram in their rookie NFL debut ‼️



@AsapPuka — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 10, 2023

Also Sunday, the Jordan Love era got off to a hot start as the former Utah State QB tossed three TDs in Green Bay’s 38-20 season-opening victory in Chicago.

Love completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards while making just his second NFL start, earning a game ball from Packers coach Matt LaFleur. Love’s only other start came in a loss at Kansas City in 2021 when then-Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19.

“There’s a big-time belief in that locker room for Jordan Love,” LaFleur said after the game. “I think the guys are going to rally around him. They’re excited for him. They love him, they respect him. He comes to work every day with a great attitude, great energy, and you saw that today.”

Love and Doubs connect for a TD again 🙌 What a day for the @Packers duo.



#GBvsCHI on FOX

Stream on #NFLPlus — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023

NFL players with ties to Utah are listed below by school, along with their position, team and performance in Week 1.

Utah

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

The former Utah and Brighton High School star had four tackles (three solo) in his Commanders debut — a 20-16 victory over the Cardinals.

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Layton High School star made five tackles (three solo) in Indianapolis’ 31-21 home loss to Jacksonville.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

Bolles, who played at Utah and Westlake High School, started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 17-16 season-opening loss to the Raiders.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie was active for the Browns’ 24-3 victory over the Bengals.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Herriman High School star opened this season with one solo tackle — a sack of Washington QB Sam Howell — in the Cardinals’ 20-16 loss to the Commanders.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The Utah and Orem High School alumnus went 3 for 3 on PATs in his Colts debut. He also handled kickoffs but did not attempt any field goals in Indianapolis’ 31-21 loss to Jacksonville.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was inactive with a hamstring issue in the Ravens’ 25-9 victory over the Texans.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson started and made three tackles (two solo) in the Bears’ season-opening loss.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The No. 23 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft is expected to play when the Bills open the season at the New York Jets on Monday night.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd made three tackles (one solo) and recovered a third-quarter fumble in the Jaguars’ road win over the Colts.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss was inactive with a broken right arm vs. the Jaguars.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips was active for the Falcons’ home victory.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star was active for the season opener.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams had four tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed before leaving with an injured pectoral muscle in Baltimore’s home win. The extent of the injury was unknown Sunday night.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky punted three times for 134 yards (44.7 yards per punt, long of 56 yards) and landed all three inside the 20-yard line. He also handled kickoffs and served as the holder on field goals and PATs in the 49ers’ 30-7 victory over the Steelers.

Injured reserve

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos

Bradlee Anae, DL, N.Y. Jets

Practice squads

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

The second-year pro scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns — both from 3 yards out — as the Falcons opened the season with 24-10 victory over the Panthers. Allgeier rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for 19 yards in the home win.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was inactive for the season opener.

Chris Brooks, RB, Miami Dolphins

The undrafted rookie was active for the Dolphins’ 36-34 victory over the Chargers.

Brady Christensen, OL, Carolina Panthers

The former BYU and Bountiful High School star started at left guard in the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Michael Davis, CB, L.A. Chargers

Davis finished with eight tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed in the Chargers’ home loss.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman star was active for the season-opening loss.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Hall, a BYU and Maple Mountain High School alumnus, was inactive for the Vikings’ season opener.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

It was a quiet opener for Hill, who carried the ball three times for 4 yards and went without a catch on offense (one target). He also made a tackle on special teams in the Saints’ 16-15 victory over the Titans.

Puka Nacua, WR, L.A. Rams

Read about the former BYU and Orem star’s stellar NFL debut in the story above.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki made three tackles (one solo) in the Browns’ home victory.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Granger High School star made one tackle in Minnesota’s home loss.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner opened the season with eight tackles (five solo), one tackle for a loss and one pass defensed as San Francisco earned a road win in Pittsburgh.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams rushed for 45 yards on 18 carries and made two catches for 7 yards in his New Orleans debut.

Gameday Mood 😎 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2023

Zach Wilson, QB, N.Y. Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School star is expected to be Rodgers’ backup Monday night vs. Buffalo.

Injured reserve

Dax Milne, WR, Washington Commanders

Practice squads

Matt Bushman, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Kaleb Hayes, DB, N.Y. Giants

Utah State

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active for the Bengals’ 24-3 loss to the Browns.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The former USU and Jordan High School alumnus saw action on the offensive line in the Commanders’ home victory.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers

Leavitt made one solo tackle in the Packers’ season-opening victory.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Read about Love’s strong start as QB1 in Green Bay in the story above.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on four punts and two successful field goals in a home loss to Green Bay.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins had two receptions for 10 yards on three targets in Tampa Bay’s 20-17 victory in Minnesota. He also returned one kickoff 23 yards and four punts a total of 29 yards (7.3 yards per return), the longest going for 16 yards.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner received a huge ovation in his return to Seattle, where he played his first 10 NFL seasons before joining the L.A. Rams in 2022. Wagner was dominant throughout the game, finishing with a team-high 19 tackles (nine solo), just shy of the single-game franchise record (20) he shares with Jordyn Brooks.

Introducing… Number 54 from Utah State…. BOBBY WAGNER! — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 10, 2023

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 6 yards on three carries and 12 yards on five catches in the Steelers’ 30-7 home loss to the 49ers.

Practice squads

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson is expected to play vs. the N.Y. Jets on Monday night.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta was active for the Eagles’ 25-20 victory over the Patriots.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

The receiver/return specialist did a little bit of everything in the Saints’ season-opening win — catching five passes for 89 yards and a 19-yard touchdown, carrying the ball twice for 11 yards, returning five kickoffs a total of 110 yards (22 yards per return) and two punts for 6 yards (3 yards per return). He also lost a fumble on the game’s opening kickoff.

3rd & 6? We'll take 41 yards to Shaheed



CBS — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2023

Jonah Williams, DT, L.A. Rams

Williams made two tackles (one solo) in the L.A. Rams’ victory in Seattle.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star started at left tackle in the Bears’ season-opening loss.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made two tackles (one solo) in the Steelers’ season-opening loss.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Judge Memorial alumnus made four tackles (three solo) in Philadelphia’s season opener.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

Elliss, who played at Judge Memorial, made nine tackles (six solo) in Atlanta’s home victory.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former Brighton star was active in Week 1.

Alohi Gilman, S, L.A. Chargers

The former Orem star led the Chargers in tackles with 11 (nine solo) vs. the Dolphins.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The former East High star was inactive for the Browns’ opener.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High star started at center in the Raiders’ 17-16 victory over the Broncos.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham star made a quiet debut with the Texans, finishing with two receptions for just 4 yards on four targets in Houston’s 25-9 loss to Baltimore.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem linebacker who played at Oregon was active for Chicago in the season opener.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills and Oregon star started at right tackle in Detroit’s 21-20 season-opening upset Thursday night in Kansas City.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star made one solo tackle in Cincinnati’s season-opening loss in Cleveland.

Injured reserve

Bryan Mone, DL, Seattle Seahawks (Highland)

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).