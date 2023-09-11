BYU’s Puka Nacua makes historic NFL debut; USU’s Jordan Love starts hot

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Puka Nacua introduced himself to the NFL in historic fashion Sunday.
The former BYU and Orem High School star made 10 catches for 119 yards in his pro debut, helping the Los Angeles Rams start the season with a 30-13 victory over the Seahawks in Seattle.
Nacua became just the fourth player in league history with 10 catches and 100+ receiving yards in their NFL debut, joining Keke Coutee (2018), Anquan Boldin (2003) and Sid Blanks (1964). It also was a franchise receiving record for a Rams rookie in their first game.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted his rookie receiver 15 times, even after Nacua dropped the first ball thrown his way. He bounced back quickly and led L.A. with five catches for 71 yards by halftime.
“I let the first one go,” Nacua said of the early drop. “I was so excited [on] the first one. ‘I’ve got to be ready, I’ve got to snag it.’ And of course the first one goes [and] we have a miscommunication. But Stafford, as I dropped it, he was the first one to come up and be like, ‘Hey, you’re good. That was on me.’ It helped me to keep the confidence going.”
The Rams selected Nacua with the final pick of the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He joins Allen Hurns as the only players in NFL history drafted in the fifth round or later to have 100 receiving yards in their first game.
Following a strong training camp and preseason with the Rams, Nacua was given an opportunity to shine with Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp opening the season on injured reserve.
“Puka Nacua has come in, and he’s as mature a rookie as I’ve ever been around,” Rams coach Sean McVay said following the rookie’s debut. “He is a physical, tough, strong player. He’s got a great way about himself.”
Also Sunday, the Jordan Love era got off to a hot start as the former Utah State QB tossed three TDs in Green Bay’s 38-20 season-opening victory in Chicago.
Love completed 15 of 27 passes for 245 yards while making just his second NFL start, earning a game ball from Packers coach Matt LaFleur. Love’s only other start came in a loss at Kansas City in 2021 when then-Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19.
“There’s a big-time belief in that locker room for Jordan Love,” LaFleur said after the game. “I think the guys are going to rally around him. They’re excited for him. They love him, they respect him. He comes to work every day with a great attitude, great energy, and you saw that today.”
NFL players with ties to Utah are listed below by school, along with their position, team and performance in Week 1.
Utah
Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders
The former Utah and Brighton High School star had four tackles (three solo) in his Commanders debut — a 20-16 victory over the Cardinals.
Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts
The former Utah and Layton High School star made five tackles (three solo) in Indianapolis’ 31-21 home loss to Jacksonville.
Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos
Bolles, who played at Utah and Westlake High School, started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 17-16 season-opening loss to the Raiders.
Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns
The undrafted rookie was active for the Browns’ 24-3 victory over the Bengals.
Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals
The former Utah and Herriman High School star opened this season with one solo tackle — a sack of Washington QB Sam Howell — in the Cardinals’ 20-16 loss to the Commanders.
Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts
The Utah and Orem High School alumnus went 3 for 3 on PATs in his Colts debut. He also handled kickoffs but did not attempt any field goals in Indianapolis’ 31-21 loss to Jacksonville.
Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Huntley was inactive with a hamstring issue in the Ravens’ 25-9 victory over the Texans.
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears
Johnson started and made three tackles (two solo) in the Bears’ season-opening loss.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
The No. 23 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft is expected to play when the Bills open the season at the New York Jets on Monday night.
Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Lloyd made three tackles (one solo) and recovered a third-quarter fumble in the Jaguars’ road win over the Colts.
Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Moss was inactive with a broken right arm vs. the Jaguars.
Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons
Phillips was active for the Falcons’ home victory.
Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints
The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star was active for the season opener.
Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens
Williams had four tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed before leaving with an injured pectoral muscle in Baltimore’s home win. The extent of the injury was unknown Sunday night.
Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers
Wishnowsky punted three times for 134 yards (44.7 yards per punt, long of 56 yards) and landed all three inside the 20-yard line. He also handled kickoffs and served as the holder on field goals and PATs in the 49ers’ 30-7 victory over the Steelers.
Injured reserve
- Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos
- Bradlee Anae, DL, N.Y. Jets
Practice squads
- Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals
- Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders
- Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles
- Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
- Eric Rowe, S, Carolina Panthers
BYU
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons
The second-year pro scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns — both from 3 yards out — as the Falcons opened the season with 24-10 victory over the Panthers. Allgeier rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for 19 yards in the home win.
Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers
The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was inactive for the season opener.
Chris Brooks, RB, Miami Dolphins
The undrafted rookie was active for the Dolphins’ 36-34 victory over the Chargers.
Brady Christensen, OL, Carolina Panthers
The former BYU and Bountiful High School star started at left guard in the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Falcons.
Michael Davis, CB, L.A. Chargers
Davis finished with eight tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed in the Chargers’ home loss.
Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts
The former BYU and Herriman star was active for the season-opening loss.
Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Hall, a BYU and Maple Mountain High School alumnus, was inactive for the Vikings’ season opener.
Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints
It was a quiet opener for Hill, who carried the ball three times for 4 yards and went without a catch on offense (one target). He also made a tackle on special teams in the Saints’ 16-15 victory over the Titans.
Puka Nacua, WR, L.A. Rams
Read about the former BYU and Orem star’s stellar NFL debut in the story above.
Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns
Takitaki made three tackles (one solo) in the Browns’ home victory.
Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings
The former BYU and Granger High School star made one tackle in Minnesota’s home loss.
Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers
Warner opened the season with eight tackles (five solo), one tackle for a loss and one pass defensed as San Francisco earned a road win in Pittsburgh.
Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints
Williams rushed for 45 yards on 18 carries and made two catches for 7 yards in his New Orleans debut.
Zach Wilson, QB, N.Y. Jets
The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School star is expected to be Rodgers’ backup Monday night vs. Buffalo.
Injured reserve
Dax Milne, WR, Washington Commanders
Practice squads
- Matt Bushman, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
- Kaleb Hayes, DB, N.Y. Giants
Utah State
Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Davis was active for the Bengals’ 24-3 loss to the Browns.
Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders
The former USU and Jordan High School alumnus saw action on the offensive line in the Commanders’ home victory.
Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers
Leavitt made one solo tackle in the Packers’ season-opening victory.
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
Read about Love’s strong start as QB1 in Green Bay in the story above.
Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears
The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on four punts and two successful field goals in a home loss to Green Bay.
Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thompkins had two receptions for 10 yards on three targets in Tampa Bay’s 20-17 victory in Minnesota. He also returned one kickoff 23 yards and four punts a total of 29 yards (7.3 yards per return), the longest going for 16 yards.
Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks
Wagner received a huge ovation in his return to Seattle, where he played his first 10 NFL seasons before joining the L.A. Rams in 2022. Wagner was dominant throughout the game, finishing with a team-high 19 tackles (nine solo), just shy of the single-game franchise record (20) he shares with Jordyn Brooks.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 6 yards on three carries and 12 yards on five catches in the Steelers’ 30-7 home loss to the 49ers.
Practice squads
- Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings
- Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers
Weber State
Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills
Johnson is expected to play vs. the N.Y. Jets on Monday night.
Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles
Opeta was active for the Eagles’ 25-20 victory over the Patriots.
Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints
The receiver/return specialist did a little bit of everything in the Saints’ season-opening win — catching five passes for 89 yards and a 19-yard touchdown, carrying the ball twice for 11 yards, returning five kickoffs a total of 110 yards (22 yards per return) and two punts for 6 yards (3 yards per return). He also lost a fumble on the game’s opening kickoff.
Jonah Williams, DT, L.A. Rams
Williams made two tackles (one solo) in the L.A. Rams’ victory in Seattle.
Southern Utah
Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears
The former SUU and Murray High School star started at left tackle in the Bears’ season-opening loss.
Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
Killebrew made two tackles (one solo) in the Steelers’ season-opening loss.
Utah high schools
Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
The Judge Memorial alumnus made four tackles (three solo) in Philadelphia’s season opener.
Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons
Elliss, who played at Judge Memorial, made nine tackles (six solo) in Atlanta’s home victory.
Simi Fehoko, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
The former Brighton star was active in Week 1.
Alohi Gilman, S, L.A. Chargers
The former Orem star led the Chargers in tackles with 11 (nine solo) vs. the Dolphins.
Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns
The former East High star was inactive for the Browns’ opener.
Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders
The former Herriman High star started at center in the Raiders’ 17-16 victory over the Broncos.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
The former Bingham star made a quiet debut with the Texans, finishing with two receptions for just 4 yards on four targets in Houston’s 25-9 loss to Baltimore.
Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears
The former Orem linebacker who played at Oregon was active for Chicago in the season opener.
Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions
The former Desert Hills and Oregon star started at right tackle in Detroit’s 21-20 season-opening upset Thursday night in Kansas City.
Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
The former Bingham star made one solo tackle in Cincinnati’s season-opening loss in Cleveland.
Injured reserve
- Bryan Mone, DL, Seattle Seahawks (Highland)
Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).