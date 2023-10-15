Career day from former Utah, Brighton star helps Commanders snap skid

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Cody Barton and the Washington Commanders’ defense caused all kinds of problems for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The former University of Utah and Brighton High School star finished with a game-high 14 tackles — matching his career high — and the Commanders forced five turnovers as Washington snapped a three-game losing streak with a 24-16 victory over Atlanta.

Five of Barton’s tackles Sunday were solo stops, and he also dropped Falcons running back Bijan Robinson for a 3-yard loss on a third-down play to open the fourth quarter. He is the Commanders’ leading tackler so far this season with 59, including 32 solo stops.

Barton now has double-digit tackles in three games this season — his first in Washington. The five-year pro signed signed with the Commanders in the offseason after four seasons with the Seahawks.

The third-round pick (88th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft finished with a career-best 136 tackles (71 solo), two sacks and two interceptions for the Seahawks last season.

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 6:

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

The Utah and Layton High School alumnus finished with four solo tackles and one tackle for a loss in the Colts’ 37-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The former Utah and Westlake High School star started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 18-9 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star returned three punts a total of 9 yards (3 yards per return) as the previously unbeaten Eagles fell 20-14 to the New York Jets.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie was active for the Browns’ 19-17 victory over the 49ers.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Herriman High School star made two tackles (one solo) in the Cardinals’ 26-9 loss to the Rams.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The Utah and Orem High School alumnus connected on both his field goal attempts — including a 56-yarder — and remained perfect on PATs (2 for 2) in the Colts’ 37-20 loss to the Jaguars. Gay is 11 of 12 on field goals and 13 of 13 on PATs this season for Indianapolis (3-3).

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was active for the Ravens’ 24-16 victory over the Titans in London.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson made three solo tackles in the Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Vikings.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie tight end was limited in practice this week and is questionable to play Sunday night vs. the New York Giants after suffering a head injury vs. Jacksonville in Week 5. He entered the NFL’s concussion protocol Monday.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd finished with nine tackles (seven solo) and two passes defended in the Jaguars’ 37-20 victory over the Colts.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss finished with 59 yards (38 receiving on six catches; 21 rushing on seven carries) and ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the Colts’ 37-20 loss to the Jaguars. It was the fifth TD (four rushing, one receiving) this season for Moss.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips was inactive for the Falcons’ 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star made one solo tackle in the Saints’ 20-13 loss to the Texans.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams finished with one solo tackle and one pass defended in the Ravens’ 24-16 victory over the Titans in London.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky punted six times for an average of 52.3 yards — including a 60-yard boot — and landed two inside the 20-yard line in the previously unbeaten 49ers’ 19-17 loss to the Browns.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).