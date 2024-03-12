Chicago Bears bring back former Aggies long-snapper Patrick Scales

LOGAN, Utah, March 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah State long-snapper Patrick Scales has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Chicago Bears.

Scales, 36, is the longest tenured player with the Bears, appearing in 120 games since joining the team as a free agent in 2015.

Scales, now in his 14th NFL season, was cut five times by four teams over a three-year span before making his pro debut with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014.

Before handling long-snapping duties at Utah State (2006-2010), Scales was a tight end, defensive end and long-snapper at Weber High School.

Scales, 6-foot-3, 226 pounds, becomes the second player with Utah ties to re-sign with the Bears this month. Former University of Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson agreed to a four-year contract extension with Chicago last week.