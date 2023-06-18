Colorado coach Deion Sanders says he may need left foot amputated

June 17 (UPI) — NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who has previously had two toes amputated, says he may need to have his left foot completely amputated due to blood circulation issues.

Sanders, the current University of Colorado head football coach, met this week with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer, and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold to discuss his injury.

“I don’t have feeling in the bottom of my foot at all,” the former NFL star and Hall of Famer told his medical team in a filmed meeting posted Thursday on YouTube for “Thee Pregame Show.”

Sanders had two of his toes amputated in 2021 due to poor circulation. He said that if an operation is necessary, he wants to do it as quickly as possible to avoid missing any of the upcoming football season.

“As you know I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said ‘WHY ME,'” Sanders captioned a video clip posted to his Instagram. “I’m Coach Prime and I’m built for this.”