Colorado plans to leave Pac-12, join Big 12 Conference in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah is losing another Pac-12 Conference rival in a move that gives BYU a Western partner in the Big 12.

Colorado plans to leave the Pac-12 following the 2023-24 season and return to the Big 12, where the Buffaloes roamed from 1996 to 2010, university officials announced Thursday.

“After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving,” Colorado Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George said in a joint statement.

“The Big 12’s national reach across three time zones as well as our shared creative vision for the future we feel makes it an excellent fit for CU Boulder, our students, faculty, and alumni.”

The Buffaloes’ departure from the Pac-12 follows the June 2022 decision by conference heavyweights USC and UCLA to leave for the Big Ten in 2024.

“These decisions are never easy and we’ve valued our 12 years as proud members of the Pac-12 Conference,” DiStefano and George’s statement continues. “We look forward to achieving new goals while embarking on this exciting next era as members of the Big 12 Conference.”

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormack issued a two-word statement of the Buffaloes’ return to the Big 12: “They’re back.”

BYU officials praised the move, saying the addition of Colorado improves the overall strength of the conference and gives the Cougars a regional conference rival.

“This is a great addition to the Big 12 that will continue to make the conference stronger,” BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe said. “We look forward to many great Big 12 competitions between BYU and Colorado within the Intermountain West in the years ahead.”

The Cougars officially joined the Big 12 on July 1.

The Pac-12’s lack of a television deal following the 2023-24 season has been a sore spot among member institutions, leading to speculation that other departures may be coming.

The Pac-12 addressed Colorado’s departure, the conference’s media rights deal and possible expansion in a statement Thursday evening.

“The Pac-12 is comprised of world-leading universities and athletic programs who share a commitment to developing the next generation of leaders, supporting student-athletes’ academic and athletic excellence, and broad-based athletic success. We remain committed to our shared values and to continuing to invest in our student-athletes. Today’s decision by the University of Colorado has done nothing to disrupt that commitment,” the statement reads.

“We are focused on concluding our media rights deal and securing our continued success and growth. Immediately following the conclusion of our media rights deal, we will embrace expansion opportunities and bring new fans, markets, excitement and value to the Pac-12.”