Damian Lillard invites 31 Weber State stars back to Ogden for alumni game

OGDEN, Utah, June 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Six former Big Sky Conference MVPs are returning to Weber State for an alumni game featuring some of the best basketball players in the university’s history.

Two-time Big Sky MVP Damian Lillard is hosting his fifth Weber State Alumni Classic at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dee Events Center. The event includes a shooting contest featuring Lillard, followed by an alumni game showcasing 31 former Weber State greats spanning five decades.

Lillard, a seven-time NBA All-Star with the Portland Trail Blazers, will serve as a coach but not play in the alumni game. He also will be signing autographs with other WSU stars in the Dee Events Center’s north concourse from 4-5 p.m.

Five other former Big Sky MVPs are expected to play in the alumni game, including two-time winner Harold “The Show” Arceneaux (1998-99 and 1999-2000). He joins MVPs Davion Berry (2012-13) and Kellen McCoy (2008-09) on the Purple Team, while fellow winners Jimmy DeGraffenried (1995-96) and David Patten (2006-07) lead the White Team.

Lillard won the Big Sky MVP award in 2009-10 and 2011-12.

Some of the top women’s basketball players in WSU history have been invited to join in the Shooting Stars event prior to the alumni game. Expected to participate are Crystal Howe Nye, Julie Gjertsen Meurer, Tori Allen, Larryn Brooks and Zharia Hale.

Former WSU head coach Phil Johnson and current Wildcats coach Eric Duft will assist in coaching the alumni game, along with Lillard and former women’s basketball coach Carla Taylor.

The event cost $10 per person or $40 for a group of five. Tickets are available at weberstatetickets.com.

Purple Team

Harold Arceneaux, 1998-2000

Dusty Baker, 2015-18

Davion Berry, 2012-14

Kyle Bullinger, 2008-12

Marlon Carter, 2001-03

Brett Cox, 2003-06

Ryan Cuff, 1995-97

Pat Danley, 2000-04

Dan Henry, 2005-07

Kyndahi Hill, 2013-17

Jason Joe, 1988-92

Darin Mahoney, 2008-12

Kellen McCoy, 2007-09

JJ Overton, 2021-22

Mike Sivulich, 1990-93

Kyle Tresnak, 2010-14

White Team

Lance Allred, 2003-05

Scott Bamforth, 2010-13

Zach Braxton, 2015-19

Jimmy DeGraffenried, 1990-96

James Hajek, 2011-15

Nick Hansen, 2008-10

Lindsey Hughey, 2009-11

Shawn Moore, 1998-2000

Brenden Morris, 2017-20

Josh Noble, 2009-10

Steve Panos, 2006-10

David Patten, 2004-07

Ryan Richardson, 2014-17

Nic Sparrow, 2000-04

Brody Van Brocklin, 2006-08