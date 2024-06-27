Dillon Jones joins Damian Lillard as Weber State’s only first-round picks

OGDEN, Utah, May June 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Dillon Jones is headed to Oklahoma City.

The Weber State star was selected No. 26th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, joining Damian Lillard as the only Wildcats ever drafted in the first round.

The Washington Wizards made the pick but sent Jones to the Thunder in a draft-day trade.

Jones, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound forward, had a stellar four-year career at Weber State, earning Big Sky Conference MVP honors his senior season and finishing as a three-time All-Big Sky and All-District honoree.

Jones led the Big Sky in points (20.8), rebounds (10.1) and assists (5.2) per game in 2023-24, becoming the first player ever to lead the conference in all three statistical categories. He’s also the only player in any conference last season to accomplish that feat.

Jones also became only the second player since the 1992-93 season to post at least 600 points, 300 rebounds, 150 assists and 50 steals in a season, according to Sports Reference.

It’s that versatility that had the Columbia, South Carolina, native projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“I think I can be a player that plays a lot of different positions,” Jones said last month while preparing for the draft in Boca Raton, Florida.

Jones said he prides himself in “being a multifaceted player, just being able to do whatever someone really needs me to do.”

His versatility is evident in the Weber State record books. Jones ranks in the top 10 in WSU history in 13 statistical categories, ranking as the Wildcats’ all-time leader in steals, second in assists and free throws, third in rebounding and fifth in points.

He also finished his career as the only player in Big Sky history with at least 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 400 assists and 200 steals.

Lillard was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The Oakland, California, native led Portland to eight playoff appearances, including a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2019, before joining the Milwaukee Bucks prior to last season.

Lillard was a two-time Big Sky Conference MVP and earned All-American honors his junior season. He ranks as the Wildcats’ all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 246 and second in career scoring with 1,934 points.