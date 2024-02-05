Ex-Utes, Cougars, Aggies, Wildcats team up at NFL Pro Bowl Games

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utes, Cougars, Aggies and Wildcats teamed up Sunday to celebrate an NFC victory at the NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Former BYU and Orem High School star Puka Nacua capped his remarkable rookie season by winning the Pro Bowl Games’ best catch award and showing off his sure hands in the flag football competition. He was one of six pros who played college or high school football in Utah competing in the NFC vs. AFC skills competitions in Orlando, Florida.

Chicago Bears cornerback and former University of Utah star Jaylon Johnson made the game-winning play for the NFC, deflecting a fourth-down pass to secure the 64-59 victory at Camping World Stadium.

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell, who played at Desert Hills High School in St. George, helped the NFC to victory with strong showings in the Move the Chains and Gridiron Gauntlet events.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (Utah State) and New Orleans Saints return specialist Rashid Shaheed (Weber State) also contributed to the winning cause, while Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (Southern Utah) rounded out the local Pro Bowlers for the AFC.

Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner also was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time but did not play as his San Francisco 49ers prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Nacua collected three points for the NFC for his highlight catch, then made three receptions for 27 yards in the flag football event. He was one of three rookies invited to the Pro Bowl Games.

It was a memorable rookie season for the final pick of the fifth round (177th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. Nacua set NFL rookie records of 1,486 receiving yards and 105 receptions and is a finalist for NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Puka Nacua, All Hands Team. 🙌



📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN / ABC pic.twitter.com/jR1r8mM79X — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 4, 2024

Wagner led the NFL and set a new career-high with 183 tackles (77 solo) in 2023 and was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl. The 12-year pro added 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for Seattle.

He and Seahawks teammate Julian Love teamed up Sunday to break up a fourth down play for the NFC.

The @Seahawks duo of Julian Love and Bobby Wagner break up the 4th down pass



📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/x8FSR04Wig — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2024

Sewell used his size and strength to boost NFC victories in a pair of the skills competitions: Move the Chains and Gridiron Gauntlet.

Move the Chains ain't easy – that wall weighs 2,000 lbs 😳



📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9NTHdt5UrB — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2024

It was the first Pro Bowl Games appearance for Johnson, and the former Utes All-American cornerback made it a memorable one.

Shaheed became the first Weber State alumnus to play in the Pro Bowl and called it “a day I’ll remember forever.”