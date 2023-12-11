Ex-WSU star Taron Johnson recovers fumble in Bills’ wild win over Chiefs

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Weber State cornerback Taron Johnson recovered a fumble and the Buffalo Bills escaped Kansas City with a 20-17 road victory Sunday.

Johnson led Buffalo with a team-high nine tackles (six solo) and the Bills survived a late scare when a Chiefs touchdown was called back for an offensive offside penalty.

The nullified play included a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce, who then lateraled across the field to Kadarius Toney for an apparent 49-yard TD. However, Toney lined up offside on the play, and Buffalo held on to improve to 7-6 with the road victory.

In was the second career fumble recovery for Johnson, who was selected by the Bills in the fourth round (121 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 14. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active for the Bengals’ 34-14 victory over the Colts.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The Commanders had a bye in Week 14, giving the USU and Jordan High School alumnus the weekend off.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love is expected to play when the Packers take on the Giants on Monday night.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on three punts, three field goals and two PAT attempts in the Bears’ 28-13 victory over the Lions.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins returned two punts, gaining 13 yards on each, and added 29 yards on his lone kickoff return in the Buccaneers’ 29-25 victory over the Falcons.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

The former USU and Fremont High School standout was active for the Vikings’ 3-0 victory over the Raiders.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner made five solo tackles, including two tackles for a loss, in the Seahawks’ 28-16 loss to the 49ers.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 29 yards on four receptions and another 11 yards on seven rushing attempts in the Steelers’ 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

Practice squads

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Read about Johnson’s big day in the story above.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta was inactive vs. the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed was inactive with a thigh injury vs. the Panthers.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams made two tackles (one solo) in the Rams’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star started at left tackle as the Bears improved to 5-8.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew blocked a punt in the Steelers’ 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, New England Patriots

The former Judge Memorial High School star was waived by the Eagles on Wednesday and claimed by the Patriots. He did not play in New England’s 21-18 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The Judge Memorial alumnus finished with a game-high 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Falcons’ home loss.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School standout made eight tackles (six solo), including a tackle for a loss, in the Chargers’ 24-7 loss to the Broncos.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive vs. the Jaguars.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star started in the Raiders’ 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School standout was inactive with a hamstring injury vs. the Jets.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star made one tackle in the Bears’ home victory.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ loss to the Bears.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star was inactive vs. the Colts.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).