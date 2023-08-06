Florida’s DeSantis dismisses NBA players group criticism of Orlando Magic donation

Aug. 5 (UPI) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday hit back at the National Basketball Players Association after it said the Orlando Magic‘s recent $50,000 political donation to the GOP presidential candidate’s super PAC was “alarming.”

The NBPA on Thursday said the donation does not represent player support for the candidate, especially given DeSantis’ recent comments and policies on race. The group pointed out that the donation “does not represent player support for the recipient.”

“NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements,” the NBPA statement said. “However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players.”

In his own statement on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter, DeSantis took a swipe at the NBA players group by pointing out it doesn’t support him or his views on diversity and his belief that slavery had some benefits.

“It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our [national] anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies,” DeSantis said.

According to an FEC filing of the DeSantis Never Back Down Inc. super PAC, the Orlando Magic contributed $50,000 on June 26, 2023.

Under DeSantis’ leadership, the state has changed how Black history is taught in state schools. Last month, Alpha Phi Alpha — the oldest Black intercollegiate fraternity in the nation — said it is moving its 2025 convention out of Florida, citing what it called DeSantis’ “harmful, racist and insensitive policies against the Black community.”

DeSantis also has signed laws banning funding for higher education diversity efforts.

Additionally, the governor also has restricted LGBTQ rights, banning discussion of gays and gender identity in Florida classrooms.