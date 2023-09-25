Former Aggies QB Jordan Love rallies Pack, wins first start at Lambeau Field

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Jordan Love‘s first start at Lambeau Field got off to a shaky start, but he walked off the field a winner.

The former Utah State quarterback helped Green Bay dig out of a 17-0 hole and score 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for an improbable 18-17 victory over New Orleans on Sunday.

Love completed 22 of 44 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 39 yards and a TD on nine carries in the Packers’ come-from-behind victory. He also threw an interception in the victory.

“It wasn’t perfect a lot of that game, but guys never flinched,” he said after the game. “They showed out, showed up and made plays at the end.”

It was Green Bay’s 11th consecutive home-opening win, which is the longest such streak in the NFL.

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 3. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis is expected to be active Monday night vs. the Rams.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus played in the Commanders’ 37-3 loss to the Bills.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers

Leavitt was active for the Packers’ home victory.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Read about Love’s first start at Lambeau Field in the story above.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on five punts, one field goal and one extra point in the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins is expected to play Monday night vs. the Eagles.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner made five tackles (three solo) in the Seahawks’ 37-27 victory over the Panthers.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star finished with eight carries for 29 yards and three catches for 23 yards in the Steelers’ 23-18 victory over the Raiders.

Practice squads

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson made five tackles (four solo) in the Bills’ 37-3 victory over the Commanders.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta is expected to play Monday night vs. the Buccaneers.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed turned his lone punt return into a 76-yard touchdown in the Saints’ 18-17 loss to the Packers. It’s the was the first punt return TD of his NFL career. He also returned two kickoffs a total of 32 yards (16 yards per return).

Jonah Williams, DT, L.A. Rams

Williams is expected to play against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star started at left tackle in the Bears’ road loss.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made two solo tackles in the Steelers’ home win Sunday night.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Judge Memorial High School alumnus is expected to play Monday night vs. the Buccaneers.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial star finished with 10 tackles (five solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Falcons’ 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Brighton High School alumnus was active vs. the Raiders.

Alohi Gilman, S, L.A. Chargers

The former Orem star helped set up the game’s first touchdown with a fumble recovery in the Charges’ 28-24 victory over the Vikings. He also had five tackles (three solo) and a pass defended in the road win.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive in Week 3.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star started at center in the Raiders’ 23-18 loss to the Steelers.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The Bingham High School alumnus had one reception on three targets for 9 yards in the Texans’ 37-17 victory over the Jaguars.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem High School star made four tackles (one solo) vs. the Chiefs.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 20-6 victory over the Falcons.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star is expected to be active Monday night vs. the Rams.

Physically unable to perform

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).