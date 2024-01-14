Former Bingham star Dalton Schultz extends TD streak in Texans’ rout

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Bingham High School star Dalton Schultz continued his postseason scoring streak with a touchdown in the Houston Texans’ 45-14 rout of the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Schultz hauled in a 37-yard pass from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to push the Texans’ lead to 24-14 with about a minute left in the second quarter. It was the sixth-year pro’s only catch of the game and his first postseason TD with Houston.

Last season in Dallas, Schulz had three TDs in two games for the Cowboys. He’s now scored at least one touchdown in three consecutive playoff games.

Schultz’s score was the third passing TD of the day for Stroud, 22, who became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game.

The rookie QB completed 16 of 21 passes for 274 yards without a turnover or a sack in front of the home crowd at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“This a dream come true, as how close we are as a team,” Stroud said after the game. “We’re really, really close. Offense, defense, special teams — we’re all in it together. Just to have another week to go out with my brothers is a blessing. I’m super excited for this team and the city of Houston, and I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in.”

Schultz, who signed with the Texans as a free agent in the offseason, finished his first season in Houston with 59 catches for 635 yards and five TDs.

The Texans advance to the Divisional Round next weekend and will face either the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills.

Super Wild Card Weekend continues Sunday with just two games as the Buffalo Bills (11-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) matchup was moved to 2:30 p.m. MST Monday due to a snowstorm in Orchard Park, New York.

Sunday’s schedule features the Green Bay Packers (9-8) at the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at 2:30 p.m. on FOX, followed by the Los Angeles Rams (10-7) at Detroit Lions (12-5) at 6 p.m. on NBC.

The Super Wild Card round wraps up with a third day of playoff doubleheaders Monday, with the Bills and Steelers kicking off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) at 6:15 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Here’s how all Utahns in the NFL fared on Super Wild Card Saturday:

Utah

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie was active vs. the Texans.

BYU

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki made three tackles (one solo) vs. the Texans.

Chris Brooks, RB, Miami Dolphins

The rookie running back made a solo tackle on special teams Saturday night in the Dolphins’ 26-7 loss to the Chiefs in the fourth coldest game in NFL history. The temperature was -4 at kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Practice squads

Matt Bushman, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

High schools

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High School alumnus was active vs. the Texans.