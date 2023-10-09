Former Bingham star Dalton Schultz gets into end zone again for Texans

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Dalton Schultz is getting comfortable in the Houston Texans’ offense.
The former Bingham High School star reached the end zone for the second consecutive week Sunday during the Texans’ 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Schultz’s 18-yard touchdown catch with less than two minutes to play in the game gave the Texans a 19-18 lead before Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo won the game with a 37-yard-field goal as time expired.
“Every week it’s going to be a fight one way or another,” the Houston tight end said after the game. “We just didn’t make enough plays.”
Schultz finished with season-highs of seven catches and 65 yards.
“[It was] another good day in the passing game,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Last week [Schultz] came down with a touchdown [and] again this week, so good outing by him.”
Following five solid seasons in Dallas, Schultz signed a one-year deal worth up to $9 million to play in Houston. He caught 57 passes for 577 yards for the Cowboys last season and added 12 catches for 122 yards and three TDs in two playoff games.
Schultz, now in his sixth NFL season, has 19 TD catches in his pro career.
Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 5. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)
Utah State
Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Davis was active for the Bengals’ 34-20 victory over the Cardinals.
Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders
The USU and Jordan High School alumnus played in the Commanders’ 40-20 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.
Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers
Leavitt is expected to be active when the Packers face the Raiders on Monday night in Las Vegas.
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
Love is expected to start vs. the Raiders on Monday night.
Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears
The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on four field goals, four extra points and three punts in the Bears’ road victory.
Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers had a bye in Week 5.
Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks has a bye in Week 5.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 79 total yards (40 rushing, 39 receiving) in the Steelers’ 17-10 victory over the Ravens.
Practice squads
- Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings
- Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers
Weber State
Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills
Johnson had three solo tackles and a QB hit in the Bills’ 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London.
Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles
Opeta started at guard in the Eagles’ 23-14 victory over the Rams.
Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints
Shaheed had two catches for 28 yards, one kickoff return for 18 yards and three punt returns for 22 yards (7.3 yards per return) in the Saints’ 34-0 victory over the Patriots.
Jonah Williams, DT, L.A. Rams
Williams made four tackles (two solo) in the Rams 23-14 loss to the Eagles.
Southern Utah
Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears
The former SUU and Murray High School star was placed on injured reserve Sept. 20 with a neck injury. He will be eligible to return Oct. 22.
Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
Killebrew blocked a punt through the back of the end zone for a safety in the Steelers’ 17-10 victory over the Ravens. Killebrew also made a solo tackle in the home win.
Utah high schools
Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
The Judge Memorial High School alumnus was active in the Eagles’ road victory.
Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons
The former Judge Memorial star made six tackles (four solo) as the Falcons improved to 3-2.
Simi Fehoko, WR, San Diego Chargers
The Brighton High School alumnus and the Chargers had a bye in Week 5.
Alohi Gilman, S, L.A. Chargers
The former Orem High School star and the Chargers had a bye in Week 5.
Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns
The East High alumnus and the Browns had a bye in Week 5.
Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders
The former Herriman High School star is expected to play agains the Packers on Monday night.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
Read about the former Bingham star’s performance in the story above.
Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears
The former Orem star was active vs. the Commanders.
Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions
The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 42-24 victory over the Panthers.
Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
The former Bingham star was active for the Bengals’ 34-20 victory over the Cardinals.
Practice squads
- Noah Togiai, TE, Las Vegas Raiders (Hunter High School)
Injured reserve/physically unable to perform
- Cameron Latu, TE, San Francisco 49ers (Olympus High School)
- Bryan Mone, DL, Seattle Seahawks (Highland High School)
Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).