Former BYU DB Michael Davis bolts from Chargers, joins Commanders

PROVO, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former BYU defensive back Michael Davis has found a new NFL home with the Washington Commanders.

Davis, who spent his first seven pro seasons with the Chargers, has signed a free-agent contract with the Commanders, the team announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound cornerback played in 107 games, making 74 starts and recording 327 total tackles (244 solo), 69 passes defensed, eight interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a sack as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers.

Davis played in all 17 games for Los Angeles last season, making 13 starts and notching a career-high 62 tackles (47 solo), along with 10 passes defensed, three tackles for loss and an interception. In 2022, he led the Chargers with a career-high 15 passes defensed, the most in a season for the team since 2017.

Davis played four seasons at BYU from 2013 to 2016, seeing action in 48 games — including 33 starts — and totaling 110 tackles, 18 passes defensed, five tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.