Former BYU star Fred Warner helps 49ers snap losing streak, rout Jaguars

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The San Francisco 49ers on Sunday looked much more like the team that opened the season 6-0 than one that had lost three straight.

The 49ers got defensive following that three-game losing streak and routed the Jaguars 34-3 in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Obviously, we had three games that just wasn’t us,” linebacker Fred Warner said after the game. “We had to get back to playing 49ers football, especially on the defensive side. I’ve spoken on it, we had to take pride in what we were putting on tape, and today I felt like we did that.”

The former BYU star collected his third interception of the season as San Francisco improved to 6-3.

The All-Pro linebacker finished with seven tackles (four solo), a pass defended and a QB hit in the road victory.

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 10:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier gained 31 yard on nine carries and 7 yards on one reception in the Falcons’ 25-23 loss to the Cardinals.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star made one tackle in the Packers’ 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis was active for the Chargers’ 41-38 loss to the Lions.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played in the Colts’ 10-6 victory over the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School star was inactive in Week 10. Hall has not practiced since sustaining a concussion in his first NFL start in Week 9.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill finished with two catches for 17 yards and one carry for 6 yards in the Saints’ 27-19 loss to the Vikings.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams had a bye in Week 10, giving the former BYU and Orem High School star the weekend off.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki made three tackles (one solo) in the Browns’ 33-31 victory over the Ravens.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus was active for the Vikings’ home victory.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy made three tackles in the Ravens’ 33-31 loss to the Browns.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams gained 7 yards on four carries and another 3 yards on one reception as the Saints fell to 5-5.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School QB is expected to play when the Jets take on the Raiders on Sunday night.

