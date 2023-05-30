Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette makes FIBA 3×3 World Cup debut

PROVO, Utah, May 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former BYU sharpshooter Jimmer Fredette will make his FIBA 3×3 World Cup debut as a member of Team USA this week in Vienna, Austria.

Fredette, the National Player of the Year in 2011 at BYU, will join teammates Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis on the U.S. squad in the 20-team men’s tournament.

The same group won the AmeriCup in Miami, Florida, in November 2022, with Fredette hitting the game-winner against Puerto Rico. Barry and Maddox were members of the gold-winning U.S. team at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup in 2019.

The U.S. men’s team, coached by Joe Lewandowski, open Pool B play Wednesday against Latvia at 9:10 a.m. and Australia at 11:20 a.m. Team USA closes out pool play Friday against Slovenia at 11:20 a.m. and Austria at 1:20 p.m.

The play-in round and quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday, with the championship on Sunday, June 4. All games will be streamed on YouTube.

Fredette was selected 10th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, who then traded him to the Sacramento Kings. He appeared in 251 games during his six-year NBA career, while also playing in Greece and China.

Fredette was the nation’s leading scorer at 28.9 points per game in 2010-11 and guided the Cougars to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1981. He was named the consensus National Player of the Year and also won the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy and Oscar Robertson Trophy.

Fredette left BYU as the university’s all-time leading scorer with 2,599 points, including 1,068 points in 2010-11 to set a single-season record. His 28.9 points per game in 2010-11 are the most in school history.