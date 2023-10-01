Former BYU star Puka Nacua clinches OT win for Rams with first NFL TD

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Puka Nacua picked the perfect time for his first NFL touchdown.

The former BYU and Orem High School star added another highlight to his historic rookie season with a 22-yard touchdown reception in overtime to give the Los Angeles Rams a 29-23 walk-off road victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Nacua finished with nine catches for a career-best 163 yards, topping 100 yards receiving for the third time this season as he continues to rewrite the NFL record book for rookies.

“He’s a special player. He’s a special competitor, special person,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of his rookie receiver following the victory. “He’s unbelievable, and I thought that was on display today. There’s nothing you can say but just, ‘Wow. Holy sh–.’ I mean, he was great.”

Nacua’s 39 receptions and 501 receiving yards both are NFL records for players in their first four games. His week-by-week totals:

Week 1: 10 catches, 119 yards

Week 2: 15 catches, 147 yards

Week 3: Five catches, 72 yards

Week 4: Nine catches, 163 yards, TD

Nacua, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, also has the most receptions of any player through Week 4 this season and ranks second in receiving yards behind Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson.

PUKA’S FIRST CAREER TD COULDN’T HAVE COME AT A BETTER TIME. pic.twitter.com/4uHlHhY3pI — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023

a bunch of plays from @AsapPuka 😎



📺: NFL Sunday Ticket On YouTube https://t.co/SHhN01Du8S pic.twitter.com/uDxgCbJ2Ps — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 1, 2023

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 3:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier gained 16 yards on seven carries and made one catch for -4 yards in the Falcons’ 23-7 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was inactive in Week 4 with a hamstring injury.

Chris Brooks, RB, Miami Dolphins

Brooks was active in Week 4 vs. Buffalo.

Michael Davis, CB, L.A. Chargers

Davis made eight solo tackles in the Chargers’ 24-17 victory over the Raiders.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star was active vs. the Rams.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School QB was inactive in Week 4.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill completed his lone pass for 13 yards, gained 10 yards on four carries and made one reception for 7 yards in the Saints’ 26-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He also was sacked once for -3 yards.

We call this the Taysom Push



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/aM8KsHx0x0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 1, 2023

Puka Nacua, WR, L.A. Rams

Read about the former BYU and Orem star’s latest record-setting performance in the story above.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki finished with five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Browns’ 28-3 loss to the Ravens.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus was inactive in Week 4.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy was signed to Baltimore’s practice squad Tuesday, activated for Sunday’s game and finished with one QB hit and a pass defended in the Ravens’ 28-3 victory over the Browns.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner tied for a team-high with 10 tackles (eight solo) in the 49ers’ 35-16 victory over the Cardinals.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

The Saints placed Williams on injured reserve Sept. 23 with a hamstring issue.

Zach Wilson, QB, N.Y. Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School QB is expected to start against Kansas City on Sunday night.

Injured reserve

Brady Christensen, OL, Carolina Panthers

Dax Milne, WR, Washington Commanders

Practice squads

Matt Bushman, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Kaleb Hayes, DB, N.Y. Giants

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).