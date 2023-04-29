Former East, Olympus stars selected in third round of NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two former Utah high school football stars were selected late in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Former East High School defensive tackle Siaki Ika was picked No. 98 overall by the Cleveland Browns and Olympus star Cameron Latu went to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 101 as the three-day NFL Draft continued in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ika, 22, played 24 games for Baylor University in 2021 and 2022, totaling 49 tackles (28 solo), 8.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound DT was a 2022 All-Big 12 First Team selection by the conference coaches and The Associated Press.

Ika played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Louisiana State University, winning a national championship with the Tigers as a freshman in 2019. He was heavily recruited out of high school after recording 89 tackles and 14 sacks as a senior for the Leopards.

Latu, 23, played 51 games over five seasons at tight end for the University of Alabama, finishing his career with 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 6-4, 242-pound TE had his best season statistically in 2021, when he made 26 catches for 410 yards and eight TDs.

Latu finished his high school football career as one of the nation’s top defensive ends after posting 43 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and six sacks for the Titans. He moved to tight end at Alabama.

University of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid was the lone player with Utah ties selected during the first round Thursday night. The Buffalo Bills added the reliable pass-catcher to their already explosive offense as the 25th pick.

Other former college stars in Utah who could hear their names called in the 2023 NFL Draft include BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (Maple Mountain), offensive tackle Blake Freeland (Herriman), wide receiver Puka Nacua (Orem) and cornerback Kaleb Hayes; and Utah CB Clark Phillips III, guard Braeden Daniels and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate.

Former Orem High linebacker Noah Sewell, who played collegiately at the University of Oregon, also is considered a potential pick.