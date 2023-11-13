Former East, Snow, USU RB Jaylen Warren scores TD, tops 100 yards

LOGAN, Nov. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Jaylen Warren topped 100 yards rushing for the first time of his NFL career as the Pittsburgh Steelers ran all over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Warren, who played East High School, then Snow College and Utah State before finishing his collegiate career at Oklahoma State, rushed for a career-high 101 yards on 15 carries (6.7 yards per carry) and scored his second touchdown of the season in Pittsburgh’s 23-19 victory over Green Bay.
“He just plays hard. He runs hard,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Warren, who earned a spot on the roster in 2022 as an undrafted rookie. “He’s a tough, hard-working young man. He’s deserving of the recognition and the production that he’s providing.”
Warren also gained 9 yards on two receptions as Pittsburgh improved to 6-3.
The Steelers had their best rushing game of the year with 205 yards, with Najee Harris adding 82 yards.
Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 10. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)
Utah State
Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Davis was active for the Bengals’ 30-27 loss to the Texans.
Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders
The USU and Jordan High School alumnus played in the Commanders’ 29-26 loss to the Seahawks.
Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers
Leavitt was active for the Packers’ 23-19 loss to the Steelers.
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
Love completed 21 of 40 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions in a road loss to the Steelers. He also gained 11 yards on two rushes and was sacked once for -6 yards as Green Bay fell to 3-6.
Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears
The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on six punts, three field goals and one PAT in the Bears’ 16-13 victory over the Panthers.
Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thompkins finished with one carry for 6 yards, one reception for 6 yards and two punt returns for 15 yards — including a 15-yard return — in the Buccaneers’ 20-6 victory over the Titans.
Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Vigil was active for the Vikings’ 27-19 victory over the Saints.
Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks
Wagner led the Seahawks with 10 tackles (six solo), 0.5 sacks, two passes defended and a QB hit in the Seahawks’ 29-26 victory over the Commanders.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Read about the former USU, Snow College and East High star’s big day in the story above.
Practice squads
- Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers
Weber State
Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills
Johnson is expected to play when the Bills host the Broncos on Monday night.
Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles
Opeta and the Eagles had a bye in Week 10.
Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints
Shaheed gained 24 yards on five catches, 54 yards on two kickoff returns (27 yards per return) and 22 yards on two punt returns (11 yards per return) in the Saints’ 27-19 loss to the Vikings.
Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams
Williams and the Rams had a bye in Week 10.
Southern Utah
Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears
The former SUU and Murray High School star played as the Bears improved to 3-7.
Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
Killebrew was active for the Steelers’ home victory.
Utah high schools
Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
The Judge Memorial High School alumnus and the Eagles had a bye in Week 10.
Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons
The former Judge Memorial star collected his second sack of the season in the Falcons’ 25-23 loss to the Cardinals. He finished with 11 tackles (six solo) as Atlanta fell to 4-6.
Simi Fehoko, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
The Brighton High School alumnus was active for the Chargers’ 41-38 loss to the Lions.
Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers
The former Orem High School star finished with seven tackles (six solo) and one pass defended as the Chargers fell to 4-5.
Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns
The East High alumnus was inactive in Week 10.
Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders
The former Herriman High School star is expected to play when the Raiders host the Jets on Sunday night.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
The former Bingham High School star gained 71 yards on four catches in the Texans’ 30-27 victory over the Bengals.
Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears
The former Orem star made one solo tackle in the Bears’ home victory.
Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions
The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 41-38 victory over the Chargers.
Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
The former Bingham star made one tackle as the Bengals fell to 5-4 with the home loss.
Injured reserve/physically unable to perform
- Cameron Latu, TE, San Francisco 49ers (Olympus High School)
- Bryan Mone, DL, Seattle Seahawks (Highland High School)
Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).