Former Herriman High star Andre James signs new deal with Raiders

HERRIMAN, Utah, March 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Herriman High School star Andre James is staying with the Las Vegas Raiders.

James, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound center, is entering his sixth year in the NFL — all with the Raiders — and will make $24 million over three years, with $16 million guaranteed, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

James signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in 77 games, including 50 starts at center. In that time, the Raiders’ offensive line has allowed just 172 sacks — ninth fewest in the NFL.

James started 16 games last season, playing 929 total offensive snaps. He committed only two total penalties in 2023, and the offensive line allowed just 40 sacks in 2023, which is tied the 12th fewest in the NFL.

James played three seasons at UCLA from 2016 to 2018, seeing action in 35 games while starting at both left tackle positions.

As a senior, he started all 12 games at left tackle as part of an offensive line that helped UCLA’s rushing offense improve by more than 40 yards per game from the previous season.

James was a four-star recruit and ranked as the 15th best offensive tackle in the nation following his senior season at Herriman High, according to ESPN.