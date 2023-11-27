Former Judge Memorial star Christian Elliss helps Eagles survive in OT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Judge Memorial High School star Christian Elliss is making big plays for the NFL‘s best team.

Elliss, the third-oldest of 12 children and son of former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Luther Elliss, had a career-high seven tackles (five solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Eagles’ 37-34 overtime victory over the Bills.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts scored a career-high five touchdowns — including the game-winner in OT — as Philadelphia improved to an NFL-best 10-1.

“Our guys know how to win,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. “You can win at all these different places, but when you do it together and find ways to win together, nobody flinches. That is what it was.”

Elliss, an undrafted free agent now in his third season with the Eagles, saw his most significant action of the season against the Bills. His brothers Kaden (Falcons) and Noah (Bears) also play in the NFL.

Here's a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 12. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below.

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals Davis made one solo tackle in the Bengals’ 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus started at center in the Commanders’ 45-10 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love carved up the Lions’ defense Thursday, throwing for three touchdowns and leading the Packers to a 29-22 Thanksgiving victory. After playing the best game of his three-year NFL career in Week 11, Love continued his hot streak with a huge game in Detroit, completing 22 of 32 passes for 268 yards and gaining another 39 yards on three rushing attempts — including a career-long 37-yard scramble to convert a big third down in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star is expected to play when the Bears take on the Vikings on Monday night.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins was active for the Buccaneers’ 27-20 loss to the Colts.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Vigil is expected to be active vs. the Bears on Monday night.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner made eight tackles (four solo) and had two QB hits in the Seahawks’ 31-13 loss to the 49ers on Thanksgiving.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 49 yards on 13 carries and another 13 yards on three receptions in the Steelers’ 16-10 victory over the Bengals.

Practice squads

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson made six tackles (five solo) in the Bills’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta was active vs. the Bills.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed had two catches for 9 yards and a 6-yard punt return vs. the Falcons.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams made one tackle in the Rams’ 37-14 victory over the Cardinals.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star is expected to start at left tackle when the Bears face the Vikings on Monday night.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made one solo tackle as the Steelers improved to 7-4.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial alumnus finished with six tackles (four solo), two tackles for a loss and one pass defended in the Falcons’ 24-15 victory over the Saints.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The Brighton High School alumnus was active for the Chargers’ 20-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday night.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School star finished with a game-high nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defended vs. Baltimore.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive for the Browns’ 29-12 loss to the Broncos.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star started at center in the Raiders’ 31-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School standout had one catch for 2 yards in the Texans’ 24-21 loss to the Jaguars.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star is expected to miss Monday night’s game vs. the Vikings with a knee injury.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 29-22 loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star was inactive in Week 12.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).