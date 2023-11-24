Former USU QB Jordan Love carves up Lions’ defense on Thanksgiving

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love carved up the Detroit Lions’ defense Thursday, throwing for three touchdowns and leading the Green Bay Packers to a 29-22 Thanksgiving victory.

Love, who played the best game of his three-year NFL career in Week 11, continued his hot streak with a huge game in Detroit, completing 22 of 32 passes for 268 yards and gaining another 39 yards on three rushing attempts — including a career-long 37-yard scramble to convert a big third down in the fourth quarter.

Love got the party started with a 53-yard completion to Christian Watson on the Packers’ first offensive play, and Green Bay (5-6) started fast with a pair of TDs on its opening two possessions. Following a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown from Packers safety Jonathan Owens, Green Bay led 20-6 in the first quarter.

Love has now thrown for three touchdowns in a game three times this season. He opened the season with back-to-back three-TD games in Weeks 1 and 2.

Green Bay’s defense also stopped Detroit (8-3) four times on fourth down, including on a fake punt.

In all, nine pros who played college or high school football in Utah were in action on Thanksgiving. Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared on the field:

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was active for the Packers’ road victory.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner is expected to play when the 49ers take on the NFC West rival Seahawks on Thursday night.

Injured reserve

Dax Milne, WR, Washington Commanders

Utah

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

Returning from injury and playing for the first time since Week 7, the former Utah and Brighton High School star finished tied for a team-high six tackles (four solo) and a tackle for a loss in the Commanders’ 45-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess was active vs. Dallas.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky is expected to play vs. the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Injured reserve

Braeden Daniels, OL, Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus started at center vs. the Cowboys.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Read about Love’s red-hot holiday performance in the story above.

Bobby Wagner , LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner is expected to play when the Seahawks host the 49ers on Thursday night.

Utah high schools

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle as the Lions fell to 8-3.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform