Former USU QB Jordan Love closes out 2023 with career-high 4 TDs

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love closed out 2023 with one of the best games of his NFL career to keep the Green Bay Packers’ playoff hopes alive.

Love scored a career-high four touchdowns — three passing and one rushing — as the Packers built a 23-3 lead by halftime and coasted to a 33-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Love completed 24 of 33 passes for 256 yards without turning the ball over or taking a sack. He also gained 2 yards on two rushing attempts as the Packers improved to 8-8.

Green Bay can clinch a spot in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Love completed touchdown passes of 33 and 37 yards to wide receiver Jayden Reed, and he sneaked into the end zone for a 2-yard score in between. His fourth TD came late in the third quarter on a 9-yard pass to receiver Bo Melton to push the Packers’ lead to 30-3.

Things didn’t go nearly as well for former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, who struggled in his second NFL start for the Vikings and was benched at halftime.

Jordan Love to Jayden Reed for the seventh time this year!



📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/edDNVK1f9y — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024

Here’s how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 17. For coverage of former Utah and BYU stars, click Utes or Cougars.

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active but did not play in the Bengals’ 25-17 loss to the Chiefs due to a groin injury.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus was active but did not play in the Commanders’ 27-10 loss to the 49ers due to a knee injury.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Read about the former USU QB’s strong showing in the story above.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on four field goal attempts, four PATs and four punts in the Bears’ 37-17 victory over the Falcons.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins returned two punts 21 yards (10.5 yards per return) and made one catch for no gain in the Buccaneers’ 23-13 loss to the Saints.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

The former USU and Fremont High School star was active vs. the Packers.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner finished with 14 tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Seahawks’ 30-23 loss to the Steelers.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star scored his third rushing touchdown this season and finished with 98 total yards — 75 rushing on 13 carries and 23 receiving on four catches — as the Steelers’ kept their playoff hopes alive.

Jaylen Warren left him in the dust on the spin move 💨



📺: #PITvsSEA on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/sFjqko01pD pic.twitter.com/BjU0P6cecW — NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023

Practice squads

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson made four tackles (three solo) as the Bills improved to 10-6 with a 27-21 victory over the Patriots.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta played in the Eagles’ 34-31 home loss to the Cardinals.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed made two receptions for 14 yards, returned two kickoffs 41 yards (20.5 yards per return) and fielded two punts for 27 yards (13.5 yards per return) vs. the Buccaneers. With the win, New Orleans improved to 8-8 and moved into a tie with Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams made two solo tackles in the Rams’ 26-25 victory over the Giants.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star started at left tackle vs. the Falcons.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made four tackles (three solo) vs. the Seahawks.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, New England Patriots

The former Judge Memorial High School star was active vs. the Bills.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The Judge Memorial alumnus notched his fourth sack of the season and finished with nine tackles (six solo) vs. the Bears.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School standout finished with two tackles (one solo) and two passes defended in the Chargers’ 16-9 loss to the Broncos.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was active for the Browns’ 37-20 victory over the Jets on Thursday night.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star started in the Raiders’ 23-20 loss to the Colts.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School standout made two catches on four targets for 19 yards — including a 12-yard reception — as the Texans improved to 9-7 with a 26-3 victory over the Titans.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star was active vs. the Falcons.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 20-19 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star made three tackles (one solo) vs. the Chiefs.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).