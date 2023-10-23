Former USU, Snow College, East High star Jaylen Warren scores for Steelers

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Jaylen Warren reached the end zone for the first time this season and the second time of his two-year NFL career in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Utah State, Snow College and East High School star gained 32 yards on six carries, including his 13-yard TD early in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He also caught one pass for -1 yard as the Steelers improved to 4-2 with the road victory.

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 7. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis and the Bengals (3-3) had a bye in Week 7.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus played in the Commanders’ 14-7 loss to the Giants.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers

Leavitt was active for the Packers’ 19-17 loss to the Broncos.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love completed 21 of 31 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns with an interception as the Packers fell to 2-4 with the road loss. Love also gained 21 rushing yards on three carries.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on one field goal, four PATs and three punts in the Bears’ 30-12 victory over the Raiders.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins finished with three catches for 14 yards but lost a fumble in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ 16-13 home loss to the Falcons. He also returned two kickoffs a total of 50 yards — including a 32-yard return — and gained 3 yards on his lone punt return.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner finished with a game-high nine tackles (six solo) in the Seahawks’ 20-10 victory over the Cardinals.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Practice squads

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson made four solo tackles and added a pass defended in the Bills’ 29-25 loss to the Patriots.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta started at right guard in the Eagles’ 31-17 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday night.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed made four catches for 28 yards and added one rush for 4 yards in the Saints’ 31-24 home loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams made two tackles (one solo) in the Rams’ 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star was placed on injured reserve Sept. 20 with a neck injury.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew was active for the Steelers’ road win over the Rams.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Judge Memorial High School alumnus made two tackles (one solo) as the Eagles improved to 6-1.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial star finished with six tackles (five solo) — including a tackle for a loss — as the Falcons improved to 4-3.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The Brighton High School alumnus was active for the Chargers’ 31-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School star was inactive with a toe injury as the Chargers fell to 2-4.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive for the Browns’ 39-38 victory over the Colts.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star started at center in the Raiders’ 30-12 loss to the Bears.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School star and the Texans (3-3) had a bye in Week 7.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star was active for the Bears’ 30-12 victory over the Raiders.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 38-6 loss to the Ravens.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star and the Bengals (3-3) had a bye in Week 7.

Practice squads

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).