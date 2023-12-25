Former USU star Bobby Wagner continues to shine on, off field in NFL

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Year after year, Bobby Wagner continues to be a problem for NFL offenses and an asset to the Seahawks and the Seattle community.

The former Utah State linebacker made things difficult for the Titans on Sunday, adding a sack to his career total and finishing with a game-high 11 tackles (eight solo) in Seattle’s 20-17 victory in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wagner, the Seahawks’ leading tackler, now has 3.5 sacks this season and 33 over his 12-year NFL career. He had two tackles for a loss and a QB hit as Seattle (8-7) remained in the mix for a playoff berth.

The Seahawks would need to win their remaining two games — Dec. 31 vs. Pittsburgh and Jan. 7 at Arizona — to clinch a second consecutive trip to the playoffs.

“We control our own destiny, so we need to just take it one game at a time,” Wagner said after the game.

Off the field, Wagner is the Seahawks’ nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes NFL players for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Wagner has quietly invested his time serving the community during his stay in Seattle. He’s led numerous events to support causes important to him, including “Walk with Wagner” for stroke awareness in the Seattle community.

Wagner also delivered supplies to nine homeless encampment sites throughout the city and purchased nine homes for these sites though his “Bwagz Sees You” charitable efforts. He also hosts holiday shopping events each year to support those in need with groceries or Christmas presents.

Elsewhere, Wagner has partnered with nonprofit Generosity Feeds and MOD Pizza to pack meals for 10,000 children in his hometown of Ontario, California. Last year, he hosted a bowling event for 54 youths while in Orlando, Florida, for the Pro Bowl.

Wagner has been a frequent speaker for youth and coaching organizations, including the Man Up Conference and Coaching Boys into Men, where he spoke about overcoming adversity and becoming an NFL player.

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 16:

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

The former Utah and Brighton High School star grabbed his first interception this season and the third of his NFL career in the Commanders’ 30-28 loss to the Jets. Barton finished the game with 10 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended.

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Layton High School standout made one tackle before leaving with a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Colts’ 29-10 loss to the Falcons.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus started in the Broncos’ 26-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday night.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess finished with a season-high four solo tackles vs. the Jets.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star is expected to play when the Eagles host the Giants on Christmas Day.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie made one tackle in the Browns’ 36-22 victory over the Texans.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Orem High School kicker connected on his lone field goal (33 yards) and PAT attempts vs. the Falcons.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley is expected to start at QB when the Ravens take on the 49ers on Christmas night.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson made three solo tackles in the Bears’ 27-16 victory over the Cardinals.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie tight end had one reception for 7 yards in the Bills’ 24-22 road win over the Chargers on Saturday.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd had five tackles (three solo) and a tackle for a loss in the Jaguars’ 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utes running back was inactive with a forearm injury vs. the Falcons.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

The rookie cornerback finished with three tackles (two solo) and one pass defended vs. the Colts.

Eric Rowe, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former Utes star collected his sixth NFL interception in his debut with the Steelers in a 34-11 victory over the Bengals on Saturday. Rowe was signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad Nov. 20 and elevated to the active roster for Saturday’s game.

In addition to his pick and 25-yard return, Rowe finished with seven tackles (three solo) and a pass defended as Pittsburgh improved to 8-7.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star was active for the Saints’ 30-22 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams is expected to play vs. the 49ers on Christmas night.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky is expected to play vs. the Ravens.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier got into the end zone vs. the Colts for his fourth rushing touchdown this season. The former BYU running back scored on a 31-yard run in the third quarter and finished with 69 yards on nine rushing attempts. He added 19 yards on his lone reception as the Falcons improved to 7-8.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was active for the Packers’ 33-30 victory over the Panthers.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis made four tackles (three solo) vs. the Bills on Saturday.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played vs. the Falcons.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School QB was active for the Vikings’ 30-24 loss to the Lions.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill gained 2 yards on two rushing attempts vs. the Rams on Thursday night.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The former BYU and Orem High School star had another huge game for the Rams, making his fifth touchdown catch this season and setting a new career-high of 164 yards on nine receptions vs. the Saints.

Nacua scored the game’s first points on a 2-yard reception in the first quarter and the Rams (8-7) never trailed. He also gained 16 yards on two rushing attempts.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki led the Browns with seven tackles vs. the Texans.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus was active vs. the Lions.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy is expected to play when the Ravens take on the 49ers on Christmas night.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner is expected to play vs. the Ravens.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams gained 8 yards on two rushing attempts and added 5 yards on one reception vs. the Rams on Thursday night.

On Saturday, the Saints shared a video of the former BYU running back doing some holiday grocery shopping for needy families in New Orleans.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School QB was inactive and remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol vs. the Commanders.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active vs. the Steelers on Saturday.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus was inactive with a knee injury vs. the Jets.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score vs. the Panthers. The former Aggies QB completed 17 of 28 passes for 219 yards, including a pair of clutch completions to set up kicker Andy Carlson’s 32-yard, game-winning field goal with 19 seconds remaining.

Love threw TD passes of 21 yards to rookie Dontayvion wicks and 5 yards to Romeo Doubs and later scored on a QB sneak as the Packers snapped a two-game losing streak. He has averaged 263 yards passing over the past six games, with 13 touchdown passes and one interception.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on five punts, three extra points and two field goals vs. the Cardinals.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins had a 17-yard kickoff return and a 6-yard punt return vs. the Jaguars.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

The former USU and Fremont High School star was active vs. the Lions.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Read about Wagner’s big day in the story above.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 54 yards (30 on five receptions and 24 on eight rushing attempts) vs. the Bengals. He also made a highlight block that sprung teammate Calvin Austin III for a 7-yard touchdown.

Practice squads

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson finished with seven tackles (six solo) and two passes defended vs. the Chargers on Saturday.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta is expected to play when the Eagles host the Giants on Christmas Day.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed hauled in a 45-yard catch vs. the Rams for his fourth receiving touchdown this season. The former WSU speedster finished with 70 yards on five catches and gained 4 yards on his lone rushing attempt in the road loss Thursday night.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams was active vs. the Saints.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star started at left tackle vs. the Cardinals.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made three tackles (one solo) vs. the Bengals.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, New England Patriots

The former Judge Memorial High School star made one solo tackle vs. the Broncos on Sunday night.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The Judge Memorial alumnus collected his third sack this season and led the Falcons with 10 tackles (five solo) vs. the Colts. Elliss had three tackles for a loss, a pass defended and a QB hit in the game.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School standout collected his first interception this season and the third of his four-year NFL career vs. the Bills. Gilman also forced a fumble and finished with three tackles (two solo) and a pass defended.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was active vs. the Texans.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star is expected to play when the Raiders face the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School standout led the Texans with eight catches for 61 yards vs. the Browns.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star was inactive with a knee injury vs. the Cardinals.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle vs. the Vikings.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star made one tackle vs. the Steelers.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

