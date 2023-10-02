Former USU star Deven Thompkins makes diving catch for 1st NFL TD

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers called it the “catch of the day” on social media.

Former Utah State star Deven Thompkins collected his first NFL touchdown on a diving catch that capped a 75-yard, fourth-quarter drive and clinched Tampa Bay’s 26-9 road victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The second-year pro finished the game with four catches for a career-high 45 yards, one rushing attempt for 11 yards and a 7-yard punt return.

Thompkins saw his playing time increase when Buccaneers WR Mike Evans left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.

“I think more than anything else it provides opportunities for the younger guys,” Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin said. “They did a phenomenal job of stepping up and making the plays that came their way. DT is probably one of the more explosive guys I’ve ever been around.”

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 4. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active in Week 4 vs. the Titans.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus played in the Commanders’ 34-31 OT loss to the Eagles.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers

Leavitt was active in Week 4.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love scored two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) but threw two interceptions and was unable to engineer another second-half comeback for the Packers in a 34-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night. He finished 23 of 36 for 246 yards and was sacked five times for -43 yards.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on two punts and four extra points in the Bears’ 31-28 loss to the Broncos.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner is expected to play when the Seahawks face the New York Giants on Monday night.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star finished with eight carries for 29 yards and six receptions for 26 yards in the Steelers’ 30-6 loss to the Texans.

Practice squads

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson finished with four tackles (three solo) and a pass defended in the Bills’ 48-20 victory over the Dolphins.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta was active in Week 4 vs. the Commanders.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed finished with three catches for 33 yards, returned two punts a total of 45 yards (including a 29-yard return) and returned two kickoffs a total of 39 yards (including a 22-yard return).

Jonah Williams, DT, L.A. Rams

Williams finished with four tackles (one solo), including one tackle for a loss, in the Rams’ 29-23 victory over the Colts in overtime.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star was placed on injured reserve Sept. 20 with a neck injury. He will be eligible to return Oct. 22.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made one solo tackle in the Steelers’ 30-6 loss to the Texans.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Judge Memorial High School alumnus made one tackle in the Eagles’ 34-31 OT victory over the Commanders.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial star finished with four tackles (two solo) and a QB hit in the Falcons’ 23-7 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Simi Fehoko, WR, San Diego Chargers

The Brighton High School alumnus was signed by the Chargers from the Steelers’ practice squad Tuesday and active in Week 4.

Alohi Gilman, S, L.A. Chargers

The former Orem High School star was inactive in Week 4 with a heel injury.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive in Week 4.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star started at center in the Raiders’ 24-17 loss to the Chargers.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The Bingham High School alumnus scored his first TD as a member of the Texans in Houston’s 30-6 victory over Pittsburgh. Schultz, who signed with Houston in the offseason after five seasons in Dallas, finished with three catches for a season-high 42 yards.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star was active in Week 4 vs. the Broncos.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 34-20 victory over the Packers on Thursday night.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star made two tackles (one solo) in the Bengals’ 27-3 loss to the Titans.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).