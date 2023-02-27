Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder returning to NBA with Atlanta Hawks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is returning to the NBA as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks made the hiring official in a news release Sunday, announcing Snyder as the 15th head coach in the franchise’s history.

The Hawks did not disclose terms of the agreement, but NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said it’s five-year deal with coaching duties beginning as soon as Tuesday when Atlanta hosts the Washington Wizards.

Snyder, 56, stepped down as head coach of the Jazz in June 2022, saying the team needed “a new voice to continue to evolve.”

He departed Utah as the second-winningest coach in franchise history behind Jerry Sloan, posting a 372-264 (.585) record while guiding the Jazz to six playoff appearances and three trips to the Western Conference Finals.

Snyder also has a history with the Hawks. Prior to joining the Jazz, Snyder was an assistant coach in Atlanta during the 2013-14 season on Mike Budenholzer’s staff.

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Quin had all the characteristics we were looking for in our next head coach,” Hawks general manager Landry Fields said.

“He has both an incredible basketball and emotional IQ, and we share the same core values and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and collaboration with players, tremendous attention to detail and placing a great emphasis on player development.”

In his final six seasons in Utah, Snyder led the Jazz to a 294-178 (.623) record — the third-best winning percentage in the NBA and best in the Western Conference during that span.

Snyder previously worked as an assistant coach for CKSA Moscow (2012-13), the Los Angeles Lakers (2011-12) and Philadelphia 76ers (2010-11). From 2007-10, he was head coach of the Austin Toros, the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, recording a 94-56 (.627) mark while leading the Toros to three straight playoff appearances and the 2008 National Basketball Development League championship game. He was the 2008-09 D-League Coach of the Year.