Former Utah State football player Kyle Gallagher dies after car accident

LOGAN, Utah, April 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah State University linebacker Kyle Gallagher died last week following a car accident, the university announced Monday. He was 33.

Gallagher played at Utah State from 2007 to 2011, finishing with 291 total tackles (133 solo) in 49 games for the Aggies. During his junior and senior seasons in 2010 and 2011, Gallagher ranked second only to Bobby Wagner in school history in total tackles with 91 and 100, respectively.

The Woodland, California, native helped USU end a 14-year bowl drought with trip to the 2011 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Gallagher finished with a team-high nine tackles in the game.

The Aggies won seven games in 2011, which at the time was the most at USU since 1979.