Former Ute Jaylon Johnson staying in Chicago following career-best season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Chicago Bears made sure cornerback Jaylon Johnson isn’t going anywhere following the best season of his NFL career.

The former University of Utah star agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Bears on Thursday, staying with the team that selected him in the second round (50th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to keep Jaylon here for the next four years,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. “He’s an integral part of our defense, and his leadership will help our team continue to ascend.”

Johnson, 24, was a second-team All-Pro and made his first Pro Bowl last season, finishing with 36 tackles, a career-high four interceptions, 10 pass breakups, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble. He also scored his first NFL touchdown on a 39-yard interception return in Chicago’s 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

The 6-foot, 196-pound cornerback limited opposing quarterbacks to a 26.2 passer rating when targeted in single coverage in Weeks 1-14, the lowest figure among cornerbacks in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.

Through the first 15 Weeks, he allowed only 185 yards in single coverage, and he had only one game where he allowed more than 25 yards in single coverage, according to PFF.

Johnson has started all 53 games he’s played in four with the Bears, totaling 161 tackles, five interceptions, 41 pass breakups, four tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Fresno, California, native was due to become an unrestricted free agent next week, but Chicago used a non-exclusive franchise tag on him Tuesday. That gave the Bears the opportunity to match any offer to Johnson or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if they chose not to match the deal.

Johnson, an All-American and two-time All-Pac 12 Conference First Team selection at Utah, played in 38 games and made 29 starts during his collegiate career. He finished with seven career interceptions and 28 passes defended for the Utes. His 21 career pass breakups are tied for 10th all-time at Utah.