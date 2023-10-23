Former Utes ballhawk Jaylon Johnson grabs 2 INTs, scores first NFL TD

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Jaylon Johnson sparked a dominant defensive showing by the Chicago Bears on Sunday with a pair of interceptions — including one returned 39 yards for his first NFL touchdown — in a 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Johnson, an All-American cornerback at the University of Utah, had one interception in his first three pro seasons. He collected two in a span of a little more than a minute in the fourth quarter Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Johnson sealed the win for the Bears (2-5) with his first career pick-six, intercepting a pass by Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer at the Las Vegas 39 and taking it to end zone. His takeaway marked the first defensive score for the Bears this season.

The former second-round pick (50th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft collected a second INT on the Raiders’ next possession, marking his first career game with multiple takeaways.

Johnson, a two-time All-Pac 12 Conference First Team selection, played in 38 games and made 29 starts during his collegiate career. He finished with seven career interceptions and 28 passes defended for the Utes. His 21 career pass breakups rank tied for 10th all-time at Utah.

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 7:

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

The former Utah and Brighton High School star made one solo tackle before leaving in the first half of the Commanders’ 14-7 loss to the Giants due to an ankle injury.

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

The Utah and Layton High School alumnus collected his second interception this season and the fifth of his four-year NFL career in the Colts’ 39-38 loss to the Browns. Blackmon also made five tackles (four solo), including two for a loss of yardage.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The former Utah and Westlake High School star started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 19-17 victory over the Packers.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess was active as the Commanders fell to 3-4 with the road loss.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School played in the Eagles’ 31-17 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday night.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie made one tackle in the Browns’ 39-38 victory over the Colts.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Herriman High School star made three tackles (two solo) in the Cardinals’ 20-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The Utah and Orem High School alumnus made 1 of 2 field goals — missing from 60 yards but connecting from 27 — and went 5 for 5 on PATs as the Colts fell to 3-4 with the home loss.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley saw playing time late in the Ravens’ 38-6 victory over the Lions but did not complete his lone pass.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Read about Johnson’s big day in the story above.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie celebrated National Tight Ends Day with career-highs of eight receptions and 75 yards in the Bills’ 29-25 loss to the Patriots.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd made 11 tackles (five solo) and added a pass defended as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 with a 31-24 victory over the Saints on Thursday night.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss gained 57 yards on 18 carries and added 5 yards on one reception as the Colts fell to 3-4 with the home loss.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips was inactive for the Falcons’ 16-13 victory over the Buccaneers.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star made one solo tackle as the Saints fell to 3-4 with a 31-24 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams was inactive with a hamstring injury in Week 7.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky is expected to play when the 49ers (5-1) take on the Vikings (2-4) on Monday night.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).