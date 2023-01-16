Former Utes QB Tyler Huntley laments goal-line fumble in Ravens’ playoff loss

CINCINNATI, Jan. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tyler Huntley held the Baltimore Ravens’ season in his hands but wasn’t able to hang onto the ball.

Locked in 17-17 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals and facing a third-and-goal at the 1-yard line, Huntley tried to leap over the top of the defense and into the end zone but was stopped short of the goal line and stripped of the ball.

Instead, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard scooped it up at the 2 and returned it an NFL playoff record 98 yards for a touchdown in Cincinnati’s 24-17 victory Sunday night at Paycor Stadium.

“I just tried to go over the top. I thought I got in. I thought I cleared the line,” the former University of Utah quarterback told reporters after the game. “They just made a play and just happened to take it all the way.”

Sam Hubbard takes the fumble 98 yards for the TD

— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2023

Making his first NFL postseason start, Huntley finished the night completing 17 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 54 yards on nine carries — including a 35-yard run.

Huntley also threw an opening-drive interception and was sacked twice for -17 yards.

— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 16, 2023

Huntley’s second turnover of the night was more costly.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the third-down QB sneak was designed for Huntley stay low, but the third-year pro opted instead to go over the top. Harbaugh called it the difference in the game.

“Obviously the biggest play is the quarterback sneak. I mean, that’s the play that turns the game,” he said. “That’s at least a 10-point swing and maybe a 14-point swing if we go for it and get it, [but] at least seven-point swing.”

Despite the two turnovers, Harbaugh praised the job Huntley did filling in for injured starter Lamar Jackson. Huntley also had been battling shoulder and wrist injuries and had to fight his way back onto the field, the coach said.

Huntley said he expects to have a difficult time forgetting that goal-line fumble as the Ravens now enter the offseason.

“I’m going to be thinking about that the whole offseason, just one play and they won the game,” he said. “It’s going to be hard, but I think that’s going to motivate me to grind hard, work hard and be ready for next year.”

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance on wild-card weekend.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Read all about his first playoff start in the story above.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Finished with two solo tackles and one pass defended in the season-ending loss.

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Inactive for the Bengals’ 24-17 victory over the Ravens on Sunday night.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Made two tackles in the home victory for Cincinnati, which travels to take on Buffalo in the divisional round Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Expected to play when the Cowboys travel to take on the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Finished with five tackles (four solo), one tackle for a loss and one pass defended as the Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit to defeat the Chargers 31-30 on Saturday night. Jacksonville will face top-seeded Kansas City in the divisional round Saturday.

— devin lloyd (@DevinLloyd_) January 15, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Dec. 20.

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton: Reverted to the practice squad after being active in Week 7.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Finished with five solo tackles and two passes defended as the Chargers’ season ended with a 31-30 loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Made five tackles (two solo) and had one pass defended in the road loss.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Finished with three tackles (two solo) and one pass defended.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Reverted to the practice squad after being elevated to the active roster in Week 13.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Stripped Bills QB Josh Allen of the ball during a sack, leading to a defensive touchdown in the Dolphins’ 34-31 loss Sunday. He finished the game with seven tackles (five solo).

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Made one tackle as the Vikings’ season came to an end with a 31-24 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

New York Giants

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Signed to the Giants’ practice squad Nov. 10 after being waived by the Rams on Nov. 8.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Finished with six tackles (five solo) in the 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Landed his only punt (57 yards) inside the 20-yard line as San Francisco advances to the divisional round against either Tampa Bay or Dallas on Sunday night.

— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 15, 2023

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Finished with nine tackles (four solo), one tackle for a loss and one pass defended as the Seahawks’ season came to an end with a 41-23 loss to the 49ers on Saturday.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Placed on injured reserve Dec. 27 after injuring his knee in Week 16.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Expected to play when the Buccaneers host the Cowboys on Monday night.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).