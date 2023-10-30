Former Utes star Devin Lloyd helps Jaguars’ defense shut down Steelers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former University of Utah star Devin Lloyd and the Jacksonville Jaguars caused all kinds of problems Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jaguars registered three sacks and two takeaways in the 20-10 victory in Pittsburgh. It was the fifth consecutive win for Jacksonville (6-2) following a 1-2 start.

Lloyd finished with nine tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended as the Jaguars head into their bye week with a 2 1/2-game lead in the AFC South.

“There’s a mindset over there now,” Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said of the defense. “There’s a confidence over there. Everything just translates to what you see on game day and it’s a credit to them.”

Safety Andrew Wingard’s fourth-quarter interception set up kicker Brandon McManus’ game-clinching fourth field goal, and safety Antonio Johnson intercepted a long pass on the game’s final play to close out the victory.

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 8:

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

The Utah and Layton High School alumnus made six tackles (three solo), including a tackle for a loss, in the Colts’ 38-27 loss to the Saints.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The former Utah and Westlake High School star was active for the Broncos’ 24-9 victory over the Chiefs.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess was active for the Commanders’ 38-31 loss to the Eagles.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star gained 25 yards on his lone punt return in the Eagles’ 38-31 victory over the Commanders.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie was active for the Browns’ 24-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Herriman High School star made one tackle in the Cardinals’ 31-24 loss to the Ravens.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The Utah and Orem High School alumnus connected on both his field goal attempts (20 and 42 yards) and went 3 for 3 on PATs as the Colts fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 at home.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was active for the Ravens’ 31-24 victory over the Cardinals.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson finished with three solo tackles and one pass defended in the Bears’ 30-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday night.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie scored his first NFL touchdown on a 22-yard reception in the Bills’ 24-18 victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. He finished with five catches for 65 yards in the home win.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Read about Lloyd and the Jaguars’ dominant defensive performance vs. the Steelers in the story above.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss scored his fifth touchdown of the season in the Colts’ 38-27 loss to the Saints. He finished with 11 carries for 66 yards — including a 41-yard run — and one reception for 8 yards.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips was inactive in Week 8.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star was active for the Saints’ 38-27 victory over the Colts.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams was inactive in Week 8.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky punted three times for 151 total yards (50.3 yards per punt) — including a 62-yard punt — and landed two inside the 20-yard line in the 49ers’ 31-17 loss to the Bengals.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).