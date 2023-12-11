Former Utes star Jaylon Johnson grabs 4th INT as Bears tame Lions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former University of Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson collected his fourth interception this season and helped the Chicago Bears shut out the Detroit Lions in the second half for their second win in a row.

Johnson came up with the first of three Detroit turnovers in a 28-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday in Chicago. The fourth-year pro also had one tackle and a pass defended in the home victory.

Chicago overcame a 10-0 deficit to take a 13-10 lead, then outscored Detroit 18-0 in the second half.

“In the first half, we weren’t really good on defense on third down,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “We didn’t do a good enough job in the run game. They popped a couple runs on us. So we had to go back to the basics and the guys came out in the second half and did a really good job of executing the calls, and that gave us a chance to win.”

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 14:

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

The Commanders had a bye in Week 14, giving the former Utah and Brighton High School star the weekend off.

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Layton High School standout made seven tackles (five solo) in the Colts’ 34-14 loss to the Bengals.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 24-7 victory over the Chargers.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess and the Commanders had a bye in Week 14.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star was active vs. the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie was inactive vs. the Jaguars.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Orem High School kicker had an uncharacteristically off day, hitting the left upright on a 38-yard field goal attempt and missing a PAT as the Colts fell to 7-6.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was active for the Ravens’ 37-31 overtime victory over the Rams.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie tight end finished with five catches for 21 yards in the Bills’ 20-17 victory over the Chiefs.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd recovered a fumble for the second time this season and led the Jaguars with 11 tackles (four solo) in a 31-27 loss to the Browns.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss gained 28 yards on 13 rushing attempts and another 28 yards on four receptions vs. the Bengals.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

The rookie cornerback posted career-highs of five tackles (three solo) and two passes defended in the Falcons’ 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown in the Saints’ 28-6 victory over the Panthers. Sewell also made one solo tackle as New Orleans improved to 6-7 with the home win.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams finished with five solo tackles and one pass defended as the Ravens improved to 10-3 with the home victory.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky punted five times for 246 yards (49.2 yards per punt), including a 56-yard punt and two landing inside the 20-yard line, in the 49ers’ 28-16 victory over the Seahawks.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).