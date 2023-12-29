Former Utes star Kyle Kuzma wins NBA award for charitable service

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Kyle Kuzma’s service in the community has earned the Washington Wizards forward $10,000 from the NBA for his charitable foundation.

The former University of Utah star was announced Friday as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for November for his work with his Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation.

On Nov. 26, Kuzma returned to his hometown of Flint, Michigan, to surprise mothers at the Genesee County Jail with clothing and holiday gifts for them and their children. He also unveiled “Kuz’s Corner” — two newly renovated jail cells to assist in overall upgrades to the facility.

Kuzma also announced a partnership with I.G.N.I.T.E. and R.I.S.E. to support residents of the facility when they re-enter society.

I.G.N.I.T.E. seeks to reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education and providing residents with job training and skills they can use to gain employment upon release. R.I.S.E. works to make sure Genesee County Jail residents have access to behavioral and social health support services.

Kuzma also distributed more than 1,500 hot meals from Black-owned restaurant Henry’s Soul Cafe through the Thankful Meals charity event for Washington, D.C., residents in need. Those in attendance also received gift cards to a local grocery store.

“Helping to uplift the communities that are special to me is a privilege, so being recognized for that work is a humbling experience, particularly when it takes place during the season of giving,” Kuzma said of the NBA honor. “I’m proud to share this honor with my family and support system, as well as my teammates and the entire Wizards organization, as all of us are committed to continuing to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Kuzma will receive the David Robinson trophy and the NBA will donate $10,000 to the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation. The NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award recognizes a player each month for their work in the community.

Kuzma played three seasons at Utah (2014 to 2017), averaging 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting better than 50% from the field during his junior year.

He opted to head to the NBA after his junior season and was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 27th overall pick. He played four seasons in L.A. and won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2019-20.

Kuzma is now in his third season with the Wizards after signing a four-year, $102 million deal in the offseason.