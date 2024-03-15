Former Weber State, Stansbury High star Sua Opeta joining Buccaneers

OGDEN, Utah, March 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Weber State offensive lineman Sua Opeta has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Opeta, 27, spent his first five NFL seasons in Philadelphia after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the Eagles’ practice squad and made his NFL debut in 2020.

Opeta’s free-agent deal with the Buccaneers was first reported Friday by BucsGameday and later confirmed by the team. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-4, 305 pound offensive lineman saw action in 13 games for the Eagles last season, including six starts. He appeared in 38 games and made 10 starts playing both guard positions during his tenure in Philadelphia.

Opeta, who played at Stansbury High School, played defensive tackle as a freshman at Weber State in 2014 before moving to the offensive line. He started every game his final three seasons with the Wildcats and twice earned All-American and First-Team All-Big Sky Conference honors.