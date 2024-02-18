Former WSU star Damian Lillard repeats as 3-Point Contest champ

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — It was “Dame Time” again on NBA All-Star Weekend.

Former Weber State star Damian Lillard became the first repeat 3-Point Contest champion in 16 years with a 26-24 victory over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in the final round Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Lillard clinched the repeat victory on his final shot, becoming the first back-to-back champion since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008 and only the sixth ever in the history the All-Star event.

Lillard will be starting in an NBA All-Star Game for the first time in his 12-year pro career and making his eighth appearance overall Sunday. The game tips off at 6 p.m. MT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

At NBA All-Star Weekend last year in Salt Lake City, Lillard wore a custom Weber State jersey in the 3-point Contest as a tribute to his alma mater.

Lillard wore a Milwaukee Bucks jersey this time around, with first-year teammate Giannia Antetokounmpo cheering him on courtside.

Lillard, a two-time Big Sky Conference MVP, also outlasted a pair Utah favorites — Jazz sharpshooter Lauri Markkanen and former Utah guard Donovan Mitchell, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both were eliminated in the first round.

Lillard is averaging 24.6 points per game in his first season in Milwaukee, down from his career-high 32.2 points per game last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s also averaging fewest minutes of his career at 34.9 per game.

Markkanen is averaging 23.4 points while shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range this season for Utah. He was one of three Jazzmen invited to All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, though none will be playing in Sunday’s All-Star Game.

showin’ love for utah 💜🌟 pic.twitter.com/ifc9DanDFX — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 18, 2024

Utah’s second-year center Walker Kessler and rookie guard Keyonte George played in Friday’s Rising Stars tournament.

Mitchell, who started his career in Utah and now is in his second season with Cleveland, wore a No. 5 jersey with “Money Merrill” on the back for Cavaliers teammate and former Utah State star Sam Merrill.

Now in his fourth NBA season, Merrill is connecting on 43.9% of his 3-point shots this season, ranking 10th in the NBA. Prior to All-Star Weekend, Mitchell lobbied for Merrill to be invited to the competition.

Mitchell is averaging career-highs of 28.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for the Cavaliers. He was selected as a reserve and is expected to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Rising Stars

Kessler returned to the Rising Stars tournament for the second consecutive year, this time taking home the title as a member of Team Jalen, coached by former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose.

Kessler’s squad defeated his Jazz teammate, George, and Team Tamika (coached by former Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings) 40-35 in the semifinals, then topped Team Detlef (coached by Pacers legend Detlef Schrempf) 26-13 in the championship.

Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin hit a winning shot in the opening round and as named MVP of the four-team tournament of NBA rookies, second-year players and G-Leaguers.

Team Jalen on the 𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓮 💫 pic.twitter.com/IqgxsrKOjt — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 17, 2024

Celebrity Game

Team Shannon, coached by Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, 50 Cent and Peyton Manning, won Friday night’s celebrity game 100-91, defeating Team Stephen A coached by Stephen A. Smith, Lil Wayne and A’ja Wilson.

Los Angeles Rams rookie and former BYU receiver Puka Nacua had a nice game for Team Shannon, finishing with 16 points and four assists — including a couple of highlight dunks.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named MVP after finishing with 37 points and 16 rebounds, and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud led Team Stephen A with 31 points.