Heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman dead at 76

HOUSTON, March 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman has died at age 76.

Word of the former two-time world champion’s death was announced Friday night in a family post on Instagram.

A cause of death was not provided.

“Our hearts are broken,” the family’s statement said.

“With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

The beloved boxing hero was catapulted to fame after winning a gold medal during the 1968 Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City.

Foreman waved a small American flag while standing in the ring just moments after winning the title match. Days before, U.S. track stars Tommy Smith and John Carlos had rocked the games by raising their clenched fists during the national anthem in support of Black Americans embroiled in the turbulent civil rights movement.

Foreman went on to claim the heavyweight championship years later during an electrifying second round knockout of Smokin’ Joe Frazier, who had recently defeated Muhammad Ali in one of the most watched matches in boxing history. Foreman knocked down Frazier six times during the bout, leading renowned sportscaster Howard Cosell to punctuate his color commentary with shouts of “Down goes Frazier! Down goes Frazier!”

Foreman’s upset victory led to a 1974 title fight against Ali in Zaire, the capital city of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ali, considered an underdog going into the fight, stunned Foreman in an 8th round knockout, reclaiming the title he’d been stripped of during the height of the Vietnam War for refusing to be inducted into the U.S Army.

Former heavyweight boxing champ George Foreman (R) during Oct. 29, 1974, bout against Muhammad Ali in Zaire. Photo: UPI/Mike Feldman

Foreman largely retired from boxing before returning to the ring in the 1980s.

In 1994, he became the oldest heavyweight champion in history, reclaiming the coveted boxing crown at the age of 45 with a knockout victory over Michael Moorer.

After permanently retiring from boxing, Foreman became a fixture on television and earned millions selling the George Foreman Grill.