‘How ’bout the Chiefs?’: BYU grad Andy Reid to coach in 5th Super Bowl

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Andy Reid is headed back to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in five years and the fifth time in his storied coaching career.

Reid, a BYU graduate, hoisted the AFC Championship trophy Sunday following the Chiefs’ 17-10 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

“How ’bout the Chiefs?” Reid said after the game. “I mean, what a great deal that was. I thought our guys played hard, aggressive football.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes for 241 yards — including a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes opened the game with 11 consecutive completions as the Chiefs scored on their first two possessions.

“Pat Mahomes did a great job again, as he normally does,” Reid said, “but starting the game off with 11 straight completions, that’s something special.”

Kelce had 11 catches for 116 yards and broke the NFL record for playoff receptions (156), topping Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice (151).

“Listen, Travis is always fired up,” Reid said. “But with the playoffs, he’s even more so. And so I never worry about him being ready to go. He’s always right there and just brings that emotion to the guys, just a secure feeling that we’re going to go get this thing no matter what. … So I appreciate his attitude always.”

Kansas City returns to the Super Bowl with a chance to become the first repeat champion since the 2004 New England Patriots.

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers, who rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship game.

Reid was an offensive lineman at BYU in 1978-80 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Cougars in 1982.

Only three head coaches in NFL history have coached in five or more Super Bowls — Bill Belichick (nine), Don Shula (six) and Tom Landry (five). Reid will join that elite company vs. the 49ers on Feb. 11.

The Chiefs also become only the third team to play in four Super Bowls over a five-year span. If Kansas City wins Super Bowl 58, it will join the Pittsburgh Steelers (1970s), Dallas Cowboys (1990s) and New England Patriots (2000s/2010s) to win three Super Bowls in five years.

Andy Reid celebrates taking the AFC crown. pic.twitter.com/8zLyN6IYQh — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Here’s how all players with Utah ties fared in Sunday’s conference championship games:

Utah

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The former Utah QB was active but did not play vs. the Chiefs.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams finished with three solo tackles and one pass defended vs. the Chiefs.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky booted his lone punt 56 yards vs. the Lions.

BYU

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy finished with three tackles (two solo) and a tackle for a loss vs. the Chiefs.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner led the 49ers with 13 tackles (nine solo), one tackle for a loss and one pass defended vs. the Lions.

Practice squad

Matt Bushman, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Utah high schools

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle vs. the 49ers.

Injured reserve