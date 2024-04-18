It’s official: NHL approves Arizona Coyotes’ sale, relocation to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The NHL is coming to Utah.

The Arizona Coyotes’ expected sale to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith was approved Thursday afternoon in a vote of the league’s Board of Governors. The NHL shared the news just before 2 p.m.

“As everyone knows, Utah is a vibrant and thriving state, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release. “We are also delighted to welcome Ashley and Ryan Smith to the NHL family and know they will be great stewards of the game in Utah. We thank them for working so collaboratively with the league to resolve a complex situation in this unprecedented and beneficial way.”

The $1.2 billon sale allows the Coyotes to be rebranded and relocated to Salt Lake City in time for the 2024-25 season. The sale includes the team’s current hockey assets — including its players, draft picks and hockey operations department.

Arizona owner Alex Meruelo receives $1 billion in the deal and the NHL collects a $200 million relocation fee, which will be distributed to the league’s owners. If Meruelo is awarded an expansion franchise in Arizona in the next five years, he would be required to pay back the $1 billion.

As part of the deal, Meruelo will retain the Coyotes’ name, logos and trademarks, as well as ownership of the team’s minor-league franchise, the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners.

The move stems from the Coyotes’ failed attempts to build a new arena in the Phoenix area. The Coyotes defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 its final game in its final game at Arizona State’s Mullett Arena.

“The NHL’s belief in Arizona has never wavered,” Bettman said. “We thank Alex Meruelo for his commitment to the franchise and Arizona, and we fully support his ongoing efforts to secure a new home in the desert for the Coyotes. We also want to acknowledge the loyal hockey fans of Arizona, who have supported their team with dedication for nearly thee decades while growing the game.”

The Coyotes will begin play next season at the Delta Center, sharing the arena with the Jazz.

“We are honored to bring an NHL team to Utah and understand the responsibility we have as stewards of a new NHL franchise,” Ryan and Ashley Smith said in a news release. “This is a transformative day for our state and our fans. Our intention had always been to pursue an expansion team. Commissioner Bettman conceived and proposed an ingenious plan that would allow us to acquire an NHL franchise while also helping to address and remedy an immediate need of the NHL.

“When he approached us and asked us for help resolving this situation, we made the bold decision to introduce a new franchise in Utah, fully understanding that we are stepping up to do something in a time frame and way that has never been done before in professional sports under these circumstances.”

Fans wanting to secure seats for the team’s inaugural season in Utah can do so online with a $100 deposit.

Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz, made a formal request in January that the NHL begin the process of expanding into Utah.

The Smiths have been in discussions with Bettman since early 2022 about why they believe Utah is an ideal market for an NHL franchise. They ultimately plan to either renovate the Delta Center or build a new arena designed for both NBA and NHL games.

“We are committed to building a Stanley Cup contending team and are thrilled to welcome incredible players, coaches, staff, and their families to Utah. Today is a great day for Utah, for hockey, and for building a legacy that will have a lasting impact for generations to come,” they said.

The Smiths’ efforts found support earlier this year in the Utah Legislature, which passed legislation to create a “capital city revitalization zone” to support the renovation or new construction.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall called the announcement “a defining moment in our trajectory, becoming a catalyst for a positive vision that integrates community, connection, and more possibilities for families, residents, and visitors to experience our capital city.”

“This is the beginning of a new era that will generate exciting opportunities for our communities, amplify pride and unlock new potential in our downtown core,” Mendenhall said.

Ownership in Arizona did not have that political backing, ultimately ending the team’s 28-year stay in the Valley of the Sun.

The biggest blow to the franchise’s future in Arizona came in May 2023, when voters in Tempe rejected Meruelo’s proposal to purchase property, build a new arena and develop an entertainment district there.

In the most recent arena proposal, Meruelo earlier this month announced plans to purchase state land in northeast Phoenix scheduled to go up for bid on June 27.

Meruelo cited the Coyotes’ struggles at getting an arena built in the Phoenix area and playing at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena as primary reasons for the sale.

“I agree with Commissioner Gary Bettman and the National Hockey League that it is simply unfair to continue to have our players, coaches, hockey front office and the NHL teams they compete against spend several more years playing in an arena that is not suited for NHL hockey,” Meruelo said.

“But this is not the end for NHL hockey in Arizona. I have negotiated the right to reactivate the team within the next five years, and have retained ownership of the beloved Coyotes name, brand and logo. I remain committed to this community and to building a first-class sports arena and entertainment district without seeking financial support from the public.”