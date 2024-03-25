Jazz guard Kris Dunn suspended 2 games following fight vs. Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn has been suspended two games for initiating an altercation and throwing a punch at Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., the NBA announced Sunday.

Smith was suspended one game for fighting with Dunn during the Rockets’ 147-119 victory over the Jazz on Saturday night at the Delta Center.

The two players got tangled up away from the ball in the opening moments of the second quarter, and both were assessed technical fouls and ejected. None of the punches thrown by the players appeared to connect.

After the game, Dunn said the two “exchanged a couple words, a couple pushes and the next thing you know, we’re ejected.”

Houston coach Ime Udoka said he believes the altercation carried over from the teams’ Jan. 20 meeting when they got into a scuffle and both were hit with technical fouls.

Dunn will sit out home games Monday against Dallas and Wednesday vs. San Antonio. Smith will miss Houston’s home game vs. Portland on Monday.