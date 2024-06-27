Jazz select Duke F/C Kyle Filipowski in 2nd round of 2024 NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz went big with their final pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting Duke forward/center Kyle Filipowski at No. 32 overall Thursday.
Filipowski, at 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds, averaged 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 47.3% from the floor, 31.4% from 3-point range and 71.8% at the free throw line as a two-year starter at Duke.
Filipowski was named to the 2022-23 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Second Team and the 2023-24 All-ACC First Team. He was also named the 2023 ACC Tournament MVP, as well as the 2023-24 Consensus All-American Second Team.
Filipowski is considered of the best offensive players in 2024 NBA Draft, and many insiders expected him to be selected in the first round.
The selection wraps up what appears to be strong draft for the Jazz, who landed Colorado forward Cody Williams at No. 10 and USC guard Isaiah Collier at No. 29 in Wednesday’s first round.
Williams, 6-8, 190 pounds, played one season at Colorado, averaging 11.9 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 55.2% from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range.
Collier, 6-3, 205 pounds, averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 49% from the floor and 34% from 3-point range as a freshman with the Trojans.
The biggest news of Thursday’s second round came at No. 55, when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted USC guard Bronny James, the son of LeBron James.
The younger James (6-2, 210 pounds) averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.5 minutes (25 games) with the Trojans.
LeBron and Bonny James become the first father-son duo to be on an NBA roster at the same time.
2024 NBA Draft
First Round
- Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, F, JL Bourg-en-Bresse (France)
- Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr, F, Perth, Australia (France)
- Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
- San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, G, Connecticut
- Detroit Pistons: Ron Holland II, F, G League Ignite
- Charlotte Hornets: Tidjane Salaun, F, Cholet Basket (France)
- Portland Trail Blazers (traded to Minnesota): Donovan Clingan, C, Connecticut
- San Antonio Spurs: Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
- Memphis Grizzlies: Zach Edey, C, Purdue
- Utah Jazz: Cody Williams, F, Colorado
- Chicago Bulls: Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
- Oklahoma City Thunder: Nikola Topic, G. KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
- Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter, G, Providence
- Portland Trail Blazers (traded to Washington): Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh
- Miami Heat: Kal’el Ware, C, Indiana
- Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain, G, Duke
- Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee
- Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado
- Toronto Raptors: Ja’Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
- Cleveland Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson, F, California
- New Orleans Pelicans: Yves Missi, C, Baylor
- Phoenix Suns: DaRon Holmes II, F/C, Dayton
- Milwaukee Bucks: AJ Johnson, G, Illawarra (Australia)
- New York Knicks: Kyshawn George, F, Miami
- New York Knicks: Pacome Dadiet, F, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
- Washington Wizards: Dillon Jones, F, Weber State
- Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., F, Illinois
- Denver Nuggets: Ryan Dunn, G, Virgina
- Utah Jazz: Isaiah Collier, G, USC
- Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman, G, Creighton
Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors: Jonathan Mogbo, F, San Francisco
32. Utah Jazz: Kyle Filipowski, F/C, Duke
33. Milwaukee Bucks: Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
34. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
35. San Antonio Spurts: Johnny Furphy, G/F, Kansas
36. Indiana Pacers: Juan Nunez, G, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves: Bobi Klintman, F, Cairns (Australia)
38. New York Knicks: Ajay Mitchell, G, UC Santa Barbara
39. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaylen Wells, G, Washington State
40. Portland Trail Blazers: Osasere Ighodaro, C, Marquette
41. Philadelphia 76ers: Adem Bona, C, UCLA
42. Charlotte Hornets: KJ Simpson, G, Colorado
43. Miami Heat: Nikola Djurisic, F, KK Mega Basket (Serbia)
44. Houston Rockets: Pelle Larsson, G, Arizona
45. Sacramento Kings: Jamal Shead, G, Houston
46. Los Angeles Clippers: Cameron Christie, G, Minnesota
47. Orlando Magic: Antonio Reeves, G, Kentucky
48. San Antonio Spurs: Harrison Ingram, F, North Carolina
49. Indiana Pacers: Tristen Newton, G, Connecticut
50. Indiana Pacers: Enrique Freeman, F, Akron
51. New York Knicks (from Washington): Melvin Ajinca, F, Saint-Quentin Basketball (France)
52. Golden State Warriors: Quinten Post, C, Boston College
53. Detroit Pistons: Cam Spencer, G, Connecticut
54. Boston Celtics: Anton Watson, F, Gonzaga
55. Los Angeles Lakers: Bronny James, G, USC
56. Phoenix Suns (from Denver): Kevin McCullar Jr., G, Kansas
57. Memphis Grizzlies: Ulrich Chomche, F, NBA Academy Africa
58. Dallas Mavericks: Ariel Hukporti, C, MHP Riesen (Germany)