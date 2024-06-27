Jazz select Duke F/C Kyle Filipowski in 2nd round of 2024 NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz went big with their final pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting Duke forward/center Kyle Filipowski at No. 32 overall Thursday.

Filipowski, at 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds, averaged 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 47.3% from the floor, 31.4% from 3-point range and 71.8% at the free throw line as a two-year starter at Duke.

Filipowski was named to the 2022-23 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Second Team and the 2023-24 All-ACC First Team. He was also named the 2023 ACC Tournament MVP, as well as the 2023-24 Consensus All-American Second Team.

Filipowski is considered of the best offensive players in 2024 NBA Draft, and many insiders expected him to be selected in the first round.

With the 32nd pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Jazz select Kyle Filipowski ‼️‼️#TakeNote | @kylefilipowski pic.twitter.com/URRYemqYh7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 27, 2024

The selection wraps up what appears to be strong draft for the Jazz, who landed Colorado forward Cody Williams at No. 10 and USC guard Isaiah Collier at No. 29 in Wednesday’s first round.

Williams, 6-8, 190 pounds, played one season at Colorado, averaging 11.9 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 55.2% from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range.

Collier, 6-3, 205 pounds, averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 49% from the floor and 34% from 3-point range as a freshman with the Trojans.

The biggest news of Thursday’s second round came at No. 55, when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted USC guard Bronny James, the son of LeBron James.

The younger James (6-2, 210 pounds) averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.5 minutes (25 games) with the Trojans.

LeBron and Bonny James become the first father-son duo to be on an NBA roster at the same time.

Bronny James is selected 55th overall by the @Lakers in the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm!



Watch the Second Round on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/BnxozT7CGj — NBA (@NBA) June 27, 2024

2024 NBA Draft

First Round

Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, F, JL Bourg-en-Bresse (France) Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr, F, Perth, Australia (France) Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, G, Connecticut Detroit Pistons: Ron Holland II, F, G League Ignite Charlotte Hornets: Tidjane Salaun, F, Cholet Basket (France) Portland Trail Blazers (traded to Minnesota): Donovan Clingan, C, Connecticut San Antonio Spurs: Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky Memphis Grizzlies: Zach Edey, C, Purdue Utah Jazz: Cody Williams, F, Colorado Chicago Bulls: Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite Oklahoma City Thunder: Nikola Topic, G. KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter, G, Providence Portland Trail Blazers (traded to Washington): Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh Miami Heat: Kal’el Ware, C, Indiana Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain, G, Duke Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado Toronto Raptors: Ja’Kobe Walter, G, Baylor Cleveland Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson, F, California New Orleans Pelicans: Yves Missi, C, Baylor Phoenix Suns: DaRon Holmes II, F/C, Dayton Milwaukee Bucks: AJ Johnson, G, Illawarra (Australia) New York Knicks: Kyshawn George, F, Miami New York Knicks: Pacome Dadiet, F, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) Washington Wizards: Dillon Jones, F, Weber State Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., F, Illinois Denver Nuggets: Ryan Dunn, G, Virgina Utah Jazz: Isaiah Collier, G, USC Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman, G, Creighton

Second Round

31. Toronto Raptors: Jonathan Mogbo, F, San Francisco

32. Utah Jazz: Kyle Filipowski, F/C, Duke

33. Milwaukee Bucks: Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite

34. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette

35. San Antonio Spurts: Johnny Furphy, G/F, Kansas

36. Indiana Pacers: Juan Nunez, G, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves: Bobi Klintman, F, Cairns (Australia)

38. New York Knicks: Ajay Mitchell, G, UC Santa Barbara

39. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaylen Wells, G, Washington State

40. Portland Trail Blazers: Osasere Ighodaro, C, Marquette

41. Philadelphia 76ers: Adem Bona, C, UCLA

42. Charlotte Hornets: KJ Simpson, G, Colorado

43. Miami Heat: Nikola Djurisic, F, KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

44. Houston Rockets: Pelle Larsson, G, Arizona

45. Sacramento Kings: Jamal Shead, G, Houston

46. Los Angeles Clippers: Cameron Christie, G, Minnesota

47. Orlando Magic: Antonio Reeves, G, Kentucky

48. San Antonio Spurs: Harrison Ingram, F, North Carolina

49. Indiana Pacers: Tristen Newton, G, Connecticut

50. Indiana Pacers: Enrique Freeman, F, Akron

51. New York Knicks (from Washington): Melvin Ajinca, F, Saint-Quentin Basketball (France)

52. Golden State Warriors: Quinten Post, C, Boston College

53. Detroit Pistons: Cam Spencer, G, Connecticut

54. Boston Celtics: Anton Watson, F, Gonzaga

55. Los Angeles Lakers: Bronny James, G, USC

56. Phoenix Suns (from Denver): Kevin McCullar Jr., G, Kansas

57. Memphis Grizzlies: Ulrich Chomche, F, NBA Academy Africa

58. Dallas Mavericks: Ariel Hukporti, C, MHP Riesen (Germany)