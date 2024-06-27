Jazz select Duke F/C Kyle Filipowski in 2nd round of 2024 NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz went big with their final pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting Duke forward/center Kyle Filipowski at No. 32 overall.
Filipowski, at 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds, averaged 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 47.3% from the floor, 31.4% from 3-point range and 71.8% at the free throw line as a two-year starter at Duke.
Filipowski was named to the 2022-23 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Second Team and the 2023-24 All-ACC First Team. He was also named the 2023 ACC Tournament MVP, as well as the 2023-24 Consensus All-American Second Team.
Filipowski is considered of the best offensive players in 2024 NBA Draft, and many insiders expected him to be selected in the first round.
The selection wraps up what appears to be strong draft for the Jazz, who landed Colorado forward Cody Williams at No. 10 and USC guard Isaiah Collier at No. 29 in Wednesday’s first round.
Williams, 6-8, 190 pounds, played one season at Colorado, averaging 11.9 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 55.2% from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range.
Collier, 6-3, 205 pounds, averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 49% from the floor and 34% from 3-point range as a freshman with the Trojans.
2024 NBA Draft
First Round
- Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, F, JL Bourg-en-Bresse (France)
- Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr, F, Perth, Australia (France)
- Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
- San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, G, Connecticut
- Detroit Pistons: Ron Holland II, F, G League Ignite
- Charlotte Hornets: Tidjane Salaun, F, Cholet Basket (France)
- Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan, C, Connecticut (traded to Minnesota)
- San Antonio Spurs: Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
- Memphis Grizzlies: Zach Edey, C, Purdue
- Utah Jazz: Cody Williams, F, Colorado
- Chicago Bulls: Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
- Oklahoma City Thunder: Nikola Topic, G. KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
- Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter, G, Providence
- Portland Trail Blazers: Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh (traded to Washington)
- Miami Heat: Kal’el Ware, C, Indiana
- Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain, G, Duke
- Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee
- Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado
- Toronto Raptors: Ja’Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
- Cleveland Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson, F, California
- New Orleans Pelicans: Yves Missi, C, Baylor
- Phoenix Suns: DaRon Holmes II, F/C, Dayton
- Milwaukee Bucks: AJ Johnson, G, Illawarra (Australia)
- New York Knicks: Kyshawn George, F, Miami
- New York Knicks: Pacome Dadiet, F, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
- Washington Wizards: Dillon Jones, F, Weber State
- Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., F, Illinois
- Denver Nuggets: Ryan Dunn, G, Virgina
- Utah Jazz: Isaiah Collier, G, USC
- Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman, G, Creighton
Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors: Jonathan Mogbo, F, San Francisco
32. Utah Jazz: Kyle Filipowski, F/C, Duke
33. Milwaukee Bucks: Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
34. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
35. San Antonio Spurts: Johnny Furphy, G/F, Kansas
36. Indiana Pacers: Juan Nunez, G, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves: Bobi Klintman, F, Cairns (Australia)
38. New York Knicks: Ajay Mitchell, G, UC Santa Barbara
39. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaylen Wells, G, Washington State
40. Portland Trail Blazers: Osasere Ighodaro, C, Marquette
41. Philadelphia 76ers
42. Charlotte Hornets
43. Miami Heat
44. Houston Rockets
45. Sacramento Kings
46. L.A. Clippers
47. Orlando Magic
48. San Antonio Spurs
49. Indiana Pacers
50. Indiana Pacers
51. Washington Wizards (traded to Knicks)
52. Golden State Warriors
53. Detroit Pistons
54. Boston Celtics
55. L.A. Lakers
56. Denver Nuggets (traded to Phoenix)
57. Memphis Grizzlies
58. Dallas Mavericks