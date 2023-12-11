Jets QB Zach Wilson tops 300 yards, tosses 2 TDs in ‘best game’ of career

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Zach Wilson played the best game of his three-year NFL career in his return to the New York Jets’ starting lineup Sunday.

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School quarterback completed 27 of 36 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-6 victory over the Houston Texans. He finished with a career-best 117.9 passer rating, surpassing his 105.2 rating vs. the Chiefs in Week 4.

“[It was] his best game as a professional,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. “He made things happen. I thought he was outstanding today.”

It was the third 300-yard passing game for the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Aside from his third-quarter fumble, Wilson was stellar in the second half and outplayed Texans QB C.J. Stroud, who left the game late with a concussion.

“Winning is always fun,” Wilson said after the game. “That’s what we want every game to look like. We always go in with the expectation to do that; that’s our goal every week. Everyone did a great job coming together, we played for each other and we’ve got each other’s backs. I’m proud of the guys.”

After being benched and spending two games as the Jets’ third-string/emergency QB, Wilson was elevated back into the starting lineup vs. the Texans and made the most of the opportunity.

“I love this game. I love to compete. I love the thrill of making big throws and winning games. It’s exciting when we’re able to do that as a unit. It makes it easy to ignore the noise when you do,” he said.

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 14:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier gained 40 yards on nine rushing attempts in the Falcons’ 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star is expected to be active when the Packers face the Giants on Monday night.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis collected his first interception this season and the eighth of his seven-year NFL career by taking the ball away from Denver receiver Marvin Mims Jr. in the Chargers’ 24-7 loss to the Broncos. He added four tackles (three solo) and a pass defended as the Chargers fell to 5-8.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star started for the Colts in the 34-14 loss to the Bengals.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School QB was inactive vs. the Raiders.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill was inactive with foot and left hand injuries vs. the Panthers.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The former BYU and Orem High School star finished with five receptions for 84 yards — including a 34-yard catch — in the Rams’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki finished with four tackles (one solo) and a QB hit in the Browns’ 31-27 victory over the Jaguars.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus was active for the Vikings’ 3-0 victory over the Raiders.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy finished with four tackles (three solo), two tackles for a loss and one pass defended as the Ravens improved to 10-3 with the OT victory.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner came up with his fourth interception this season and led the 49ers with eight tackles (four solo) in a 28-16 victory over the Seahawks.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams gained 43 yards on 11 rushing attempts in the Saints’ 28-6 victory over the Panthers.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

Read about the former BYU and Corner Canyon QB’s big day in the story above.

