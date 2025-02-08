K.C. reporter covering Super Bowl found dead; Louisiana woman arrested

Feb. 7 (UPI) — Kansas City, Mo.,-based reporter Adan Manzano was found dead while on assignment in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, police said Friday. A Slidell, La., woman was arrested in connection with the death. Manzano was 27.

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley told reporters Friday that an investigation into the incident led to an arrest warrant and search warrant for Danette Colbert, who was taken into custody Thursday night in New Orleans.

Manzano was found dead inside a Comfort Suites hotel room in Kenner, about 13 miles west of New Orleans.

“Everybody should be aware of their surroundings, and this brings to light that there are people out there that prey on other people to get into their confidence and they are victimized,” Conley said at a news conference.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant of Colbert’s residence in Slidell, where Manzano’s credit card and cellphone were found about 35 miles north of downtown New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department also is involved in the ongoing investigation.

Conley said surveillance video showed Colbert entering Manzano’s hotel room with him at 5 a.m. local time Wednesday in Kenner. That footage later showed her leaving alone. Investigators discovered that Colbert later used Manzano’s credit card at stores in the New Orleans area.’