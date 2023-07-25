LeBron James’ son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice

July 25 (UPI) — Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice and was taken to the hospital, a family spokesperson said. He is in stable condition.

The James family said the freshman guard went into cardiac arrest Monday in Los Angeles and was treated in the intensive care unit.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the statement said.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

James, 18, committed to play at USC in May. He was the No. 20 prospect in the 2023 ESPN 100 recruiting rankings.

He is listed as a first- or second-round pick in 2024 NBA mock drafts.